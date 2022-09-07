The Tivy Athletic Booster Club invites the community to the 17th Annual Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony to be held Friday at 6 p.m. at Antler Stadium, prior to the Antler vs. Fredericksburg football game.
Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame Committee Chair Guy Overby urges guests to arrive on time and be in their seats by 6 p.m.
“We have a lot to do before kickoff,” Overby said. “We will begin with a video clip of one of our Tivy Moments.”
Overby said the video will highlight an exciting come-from-behind win by the Antlers over Samuel Clemens and led by then-quarterback Johnny Manziel in 2008.
Manziel is one of four inductees to the Class of 2022.
Manziel will be joined by Tamra Poppe, a 2000 Tivy graduate and standout softball and basketball player; Joe Lara, a 1971 graduate and baseball phenom; along with former tennis coach Henry Parish.
Overby said all inductees are expected to attend and will be allowed to say a few words about their experiences.
