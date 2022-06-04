Hill Country-scapes art show at KACC

Local artists Caroline Dechert and Julie Robinson began planning an art show for the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center more than two years ago, but had to delay their plans because of COVID.
“We have been art friends as well as personal friends for five or six years,” Dechert said, “because Julie taught my grandson when he was in pre-school at Holy Cross Lutheran.”
They started taking art lessons together at the KACC during their Thursday “Open Studio Day” and later decided to share their art with the community in an art show which began Saturday with the opening reception.
Dechert has 31 paintings in the show and Robinson has 40 paintings at the venue.
“Julie does cityscapes and landscapes and has street scenes from Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Comfort for her collection,” Dechert said, “and I have landscapes in the Kerrville area.”
Dechert said she and her husband Jerry, both retired teachers, have walked Kerrville’s River Trail for the past two years during COVID and took a camera along to shoot photos along the way.
“I have tons of reference photos that I took during our exercise walks,” she said, “so most of my paintings are Hill Country features like Louise Hays Park, the Guadalupe River and some of the Willow City bluebonnets.”
Dechert also encouraged anyone in the community interested in art to join the Open Studio Day group on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at KACC.
“For a $5 fee anybody can participate,” she said, “and there’s a lot of ‘art camaraderie’ in our group. We have people using all mediums including pastels, watercolor, oil, acrylic and collage in the group.”
Dechert minored in art in college and learned through workshops. She has been painting for 24 years, but Robinson is self-taught.
Robinson painted a lot of her pictures during the time she was the primary caregiver for her late husband. Dechert said Robinson sometimes painted over some of her canvases because she couldn’t afford new canvases.
Dechert retired from teaching in 1998. She taught Special Education at Tivy for 11 years, where she and her husband met, and then taught two more years at Hays Consolidated after Jerry retired. They moved to Canyon Lake for several years but returned to Kerrville to be near family.
She began her art career painting portraits of family members for the first ten years. Her works also include landscapes from the Canyon Lake area and the Texas Gulf Coast where she grew up, plus the Cloudcroft, N.M. area. She currently also has her work displayed in an art gallery in Port Aransas.
Robinson recently went to work for Kerr County as a Deputy County Clerk.
The show will run through July 9 and will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. All of the paintings will be available for purchase, plus they also have prints and cards.
