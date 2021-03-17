'Red Flag Warning' issued, conditions pose serious fire threat

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. CDT this evening.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The following forecast factors can lead to serious fire threats:
• WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
• RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.
• IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
