KFD Chief reports high number of falls due to ice, urges citizens to remain inside

Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney has issued the following message, urging citizens to remain inside their homes to avoid slipping on the ice and becoming injured.
"Since the beginning of this unprecedented winter storm, the Kerrville Fire Department has responded to a high number of slips and falls. These falls are occurring within 20 feet of a home's front door and are caused by walking on hidden ice."
"Please be safe when stepping outside, and avoid it if possible. In addition to the danger you face from hidden ice, these responses place our first responders at greater risk to travel on icy roads or even safely access your residence. I encourage all citizens to take extra precautions during this winter weather and snowfall and stay inside as much as possible. This will ensure your safety and the safety of our first responders. Thank you, and please stay safe and warm."
