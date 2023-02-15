Kerrville ISD to host ‘Job Fair’ March 4

The “help needed” sign has gone up at the Kerrville Independent School District ahead of their Saturday, March 4 Job Fair. The annual event will be at the Hal Peterson Middle School campus from 8 a.m. until noon.
KISD will be looking for teachers, instructional aides, administrators, counselors, child nutrition personnel, maintenance/custodial, bus drivers and aides for the 2023-24 school year during the four-hour session.
Director of Personnel Sarah Kraatz said some teaching positions are more challenging to fill each year and several have additional stipends attached to the jobs.
“Our most difficult to fill positions include bilingual, special education and secondary math and science,” Kraatz said. “Openings are posted and regularly updated on the school district’s webpage.”
Already listed for the 2023-24 school year is the Tom Daniels Elementary principal’s position, after the retirement of longtime principal Amy Billeiter was announced last month. Also the middle school principal position is posted in addition to vice-principal openings at both Tivy High School and Hal Peterson Middle School.
Teaching positions are available for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers at the districts four elementary campuses and the Early Childhood Center.
Secondary jobs already posted include math and social studies positions at Tivy High School, plus a special education position and an assistant football coach at the high school.
The district’s salary schedule, also available on the website, begins with a first-year teacher at $50,000 a year. Teachers also have the opportunity to qualify for the district’s Teacher Incentive Allotment, a state-funded program for eligible teachers who receive supplementary pay based on teacher “performance and effectiveness,” Kraatz said.
School districts often compete with each other with their benefit package options offered to their employees, especially in rural school districts.
KISD pays a portion of the health insurance premium for all employees, which this year totaled $360 a month. Kraatz said the district offers three different health insurance options with two of those options covered totally by the $360 a month benefit.
The current school year employees received an across the board three percent raise, but no decision will be made on salaries or some other benefits until next year’s budget is approved this summer.
Kraatz said benefits for classroom teachers include professional development opportunities and tech support. Last school year and this year the district has installed new updated equipment in all classrooms.
Another benefit offered to KISD staff with small children by the school district is an “employee childcare discount” at the Early Childhood Center or their full-day child care center for younger children.
Retired teachers who might want to return to the classroom might be interested in the “retire and rehire” program offered by school districts around the state because of the teacher shortages being suffered in many districts. A penalty is currently being assessed by the Texas Education Agency, but KISD is willing to pay the penalty for the teacher, according to Kraatz.
A $2,000 recruitment stipend is available for speech pathologist, school psychologist, diagnostician and visually impaired teacher openings. A one-time $2,000 stipend will also be offered to secondary math, science and foreign language teachers.
To keep current staff the district also will offer a $5,000 retention stipend for new and returning teachers in September 2023 and a $5,000 stipend for bilingual teachers.
KISD has six traditional campuses including Tivy High School, Hal Peterson Middle School and four elementary campuses (Daniels, Starkey, Tally and Nimitz) and Hill Country High School, an academic alternative high school.
Currently the school district employs slightly over 300 teachers and an additional approximately 385 employees including administrators, librarians, cafeteria workers, custodians and maintenance, bus drivers and a variety of aides at all levels. Right now, there are no plans to add any additional positions within the district, according to Kraatz.
The state has become more flexible in recent years because of COVID and allows school districts to have the option to issue temporary teaching permits, if needed, to fill positions where certified teachers are not available.
KISD also has a partnership with Schreiner University that allows some existing paraprofessionals to pursue teacher certification through the university, and the school district assists those paraprofessionals with some of the cost of tuition.
Kraatz said the district also has the option to hire staff on what she called “unassigned status” at the job fair if they are exceptional teachers, because the district knows openings often develop later in the current school year or over the summer months.
For more information on the March 4 KISD Job Fair, go to www.kerrvilleisd.net or contact Kraatz directly at sarah.kraatz@kerrvilleisd. net or (830) 257-2200 ext. 1017.
