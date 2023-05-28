Hundreds of cats are impounded annually by Kerr County Animal Services. Many are family pets, nursing mothers, pregnant or have sustained injuries from being trapped.
Volunteers from the Pets Alive group are asking local residents to think twice before trapping any cat because it can end sadly for both the cat and the owner. They added that trapping can also prove deadly for wildlife. They point out that cats with a “notched” or “tipped” ear, have already been sterilized and vaccinated plus they are most likely from a “managed colony.”
“Most trapped cats are being fed by someone and have an owner. The owner may not even know you have trapped their pet or where to look for the cat,” said KPA board president Karen Guerriero.
Guerriero added that most female cats this time of year, if not already fixed, are pregnant or have nursing kittens that rely on her milk to survive. The stress of trapping may also cause premature births and lost kittens.
“Trapped cats usually end up at animal control. Sadly, friendly cats often become scared and fractious when taken out of their environment and often are labeled as wild or feral. Regardless of their behavior, their lives are at risk when the shelter is full,” Guerriero said.
She added that most cats that are trapped often have substantial injuries to their face resulting from their frantic fight to get out of the trap. resulting in the cats becoming defaced or never recovering from their injuries Trapped animals can also suffer from the hot or cold weather, direct sunlight or rain when left in a trap for too long.
“Legally the trapped cat is in the ‘care and custody’ of the trapper if the trapper is providing food, water or shelter from the elements. If the cat does not have access, it could be considered cruelty,” Guerriero said.
Pets Alive recommends that cats or any wildlife not be trapped in extreme weather conditions or on Fridays unless the person trapping has made special arrangements with animal control to pick up the animal, because KCAS is not open on weekends and the animal cannot be picked up until Monday, therefore the animal will suffer needlessly.
For trapping protocols, contact Kerr County Animal Services at (830) 257-3100.
Rabies in cats is extremely rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Domestic animals, including cats, accounted for only 7.6 percent of reported rabies cases in the U.S. in 2015, the last year for which statistics are available. There has not been a single confirmed case of cat-to-human rabies in the U.S. in the past 40 years and, in fact, only two human rabies case have been attributed back to cats since 1960, according to the CDC.
If you are missing a cat, please check in-person at the Kerr County Animal Services, 3600 Loop 534.
For resources and information regarding issues or concerns with cats in Kerr County, please reach out to Pets Alive at info@kerrvillepetsalive.org and consider make a tax-deductible donation to any of our areas organizations who work daily to save the lives of pets including Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, The Big Fix, Kerrville Pets Alive or the several other rescue groups in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.