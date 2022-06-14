Kelly honored by TAC, inducted as fellow

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly was recently honored by the Texas Association of Counties’ Texas Judicial Academy for going the “extra mile” when it comes to obtaining judicial education beyond state requirements.
For his efforts, Kelly was inducted as a fellow, along with a select group of county judges, during the 2022 TAC Spring Judicial Education Session held March 9-11 in Lubbock.
The Texas Judicial Academy is a partnership between the Texas Association of Counties and the Texas Tech University School of Law.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals oversees the educational program, which includes instruction by higher court judges, law school faculty and representatives of the Texas Probate College and the National Judicial College.
TAC unites, supports and provides services to Texas counties so they can more effectively serve their local communities.
Kelly, a resident of West Kerr County, has been serving as the county judge since 2018.
He was raised in West Texas and attended the University of Texas at Austin on scholarship before serving in the U.S. Army Reserves as an Air Defense Artillery officer. He graduated from St. Mary’s Law School in San Antonio and was a briefing attorney for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Kelly was the senior commercial trial attorney in San Antonio for 20 years.
He first came to Kerrville defending the Charles Schreiner Bank from lender liability claims in the recession of the 1980s. He moved his family and practice to Kerr County in 1994 and has been a commercial and real estate trial attorney, mediator and arbitrator for the last 25 years.
Kelly has been active in local civic and charitable organizations and is past president of the Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees, Habitat for Humanity Kerr County and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
The honorable Judge Rob Kelly may be reached by phoning his office at the Kerr County Courthouse at (830) 792-2211. Mail may be sent to: Judge Rob Kelly, 700 Main Street, Kerrville, TX 78028. He also may be reached via email at cojudge@co.kerr.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.