Two suspects charged in THS, HPMS threat of violence incidents

Two Kerrville ISD students are facing charges following separate incidents of threats of violence at both Tivy High School and Peterson Middle School
According to Kerrville Police Department Lt. Mary Krebs, the first incident occurred at the high school on Thursday, March 31 and a second incident took place on Monday, April 4, at the middle school.
“The Kerrville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, working alongside School Resource Officers and School staff were able to quickly identify these suspects and determine that the threats were not viable,” Krebs said.
According to Krebs, the suspect in the THS incident has been charged with terroristic threat and false alarm, while the HPMS suspect will face one charge of terroristic threat.
“The suspect’s names will not be released due to them being juveniles,” The suspect’s names will not be released due to them being juveniles,” Krebs said. “The Kerrville Police Department wold like to thank Dr. Foust and the Kerrville ISD staff for their quick response and assistance with the investigation.”
Kerrville ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust kept parents informed through e-mails on each day, explaining the situation and actions being taken.
On Thursday, March 31, Foust explained someone had written a threatening note in a bathroom stall at Tivy High School.
"Today we were notified by a student that someone had written a threatening note in a bathroom stall at Tivy High School. The note contained a threat of violence that was to occur at Tivy today at 2:35 p.m. We are pleased to report that this was not a credible threat and that we did not have acts of violence at Tivy High School," Foust said. "We take any threat of violence on a campus very seriously, and several additional officers and school administrators were dispatched to Tivy High School as a precaution. We would like to extend a special thanks to the Kerrville Police Department for their extensive presence on campus to ensure that students and staff were safe through the duration of the school day."
Foust said that while he is thankful nothing serious resulted from the threat, it did disrupt the school day, causing fear among students and parents who checked out students in large numbers.
"The Tivy High School administrative team is working closely with the Kerrville Police Department in an ongoing investigation to find the author of the message. We have determined this was an isolated event and expect to safely return to school on Friday," Foust said. "Please know that our students’ safety is our first priority. We are grateful that this threat was reported to adults when it was discovered and we ask our parents to remind your child(ren) of the importance of the phrase, “If you see something, say something….to an adult”. Thank you for your continued support of Tivy High School and Kerrville ISD."
On Monday, April 4, Foust sent out a second e-mail to “Kerrville ISD Families,” explaining the situation at HPMS.
“We are disappointed to report that today we discovered a “copy cat” note of a threat written on a bathroom wall at Hal Peterson Middle School. After a brief investigation, the Hal Peterson Middle School administrative team and the Kerrville Police Department were able to identify the author. We quickly learned that there was no credible threat of violence, and that a student had made a very bad decision,” Foust said. “Actions that threaten violence cause fear and panic on campus and will not be tolerated; these types of actions will be addressed subject to our student code of conduct and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Again, we ask our parents to communicate with your child(ren) to think about their words and actions. If what we say and do inspires fear, harms others, and/or disrupts our learning environment, there will likely be significant repercussions and consequence.”
Foust thanked parents for “partnering with us to battle the negativity, violence and meanness we are seeing in our world,” as well as “doing your part to foster kindness in the hearts of our chlldren.”
