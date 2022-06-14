HGC named ‘Garden Club of the Year’

For the second straight year, the Hunt Garden Club was named “Texas Garden Club of the Year” at the 94th Texas Garden Club Spring Convention in Austin, effectively moving the club from the silver to gold level.
“The elevation to gold signifies that we are the crème de la crème throughout the state,” said Texas Garden Clubs District VII Director and HGC member Karen Taylor. “Probably the continued commitment to the Wildscape and Discovery Gardens and especially the new Hydroponics Program at HISD boosted HGC to a gold club. I really would like everyone to know how incredibly proud of the club we are. I am also thankful for the ladies who take the time to apply for the awards. It is very time-consuming.”
Competing against 238 clubs throughout the state, the 120-member HGC swept the state convention with 15 first place district awards, 10 first place state awards and two citations. Nationally, HGC was an overall winner for the Hunt ISD Wildscape & Native Plant Garden created and maintained by the club’s Wildscape Committee led by Carla Stang. Also at the national level, HGC received certifications for the Club Program/Going Green Presentation led by Karen Taylor and Melissa Maynard and Horticulture/Hydroponic Education at Hunt ISD led by Mikey and Melissa Maynard and chaired by Bernadell Larson. HGC also received a first place award at the regional level, which includes Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas, for Janet Reinwald’s HGC monthly newsletter and annual yearbook. Awards are based on a point system.
HISD Superintendent Luci Harmon said, “I’m not surprised the Hunt Garden Club has received so many awards. Hunt ISD is fortunate to have such a special relationship with the club. The work that they do with the Wildscape Garden at the entry of the school is so unique. Through the Discovery Garden several of the students received their Junior Master Naturalist certifications. They just do amazing work, and we are proud to have them as part of the HISD family.”
“We are extremely grateful to all our hard-working club members who dedicate countless hours not only to our club, but also the community,” said HGC President from 2020-22 Elizabeth Cotton. “Our community is very fortunate to have such talented people as Discovery Garden Leaders Catherine Abercrombie and Ann Birkner who lend their time to beautification, education and conservation projects.”
Taylor agrees. “I feel like our club is very civic-minded. We are so involved in the community in some way, shape or form to make Kerr County more beautiful. I’ve had other club presidents ask how to duplicate the commitment.”
Taylor, who served as HGC Club President from 2016-18 before becoming District Director in 2021, is especially attuned to club development.
Locally, she still volunteers with the Discovery Garden at HISD, landscaping at the Hunt Post Office and the Blue Star Memorial Marker at the VA, and beekeeping.
However, in her role as district director, she helps manage 36 clubs in the San Antonio area from Hunt to Corpus Christi and New Braunfels to Cotulla. District officers help clubs collect dues, assist with award processing and other aspects of club management. The district also offers educational programs/schools in gardening, landscaping, flower shows and the environment.
The other HGC first place state awards included: Nov./Dec. Award for Blue Star marker, Going Green Presentation, Water/Hydroponics, Youth Program for Hydroponics, Horticulture Education for Hydroponics, Community Service/Post Office, President’s Report. Citations and awards included Membership Extension, Club Service and Donations.
District first place awards included: Wildlife Survival/Bees, Edible Gardening/Discovery Garden, Social Media/Facebook, Going Green Presentation, Water/Hydroponics, Youth Program/Hydroponics, Horticulture Education/ Hydroponics, Publications/Newsletter, Civic Development/Post Office, Community Service/Post Office, Club Service Award, Social Media/Website, Native Plants & Wildflower Venue/Wildscape, Butterfly Preservation Education/Wildscape and Yearbook.
For some of the awards, such as Garden Club of the Year, the club receives $100. Monetary awards for regional recognition range from $25 to $100 per award to the HGC.
Founded in 1953, HGC boasts members from Hunt, Ingram and Mountain Home and hosts monthly educational and social meetings Sept.-May. HGC is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc.
If someone is interested in joining the Hunt Garden Club, they should contact a club member or HGC President 2022-24 Laura Greenwood at (281) 221-4473 and visit a meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.