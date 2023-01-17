Weather, fires and controversy defined 2022

Looking back at 2022, highlights include local first responders battling yet another winter storm, voters approving a bond election to build a new Kerrville Public Safety Facility, firefighters battling multiple massive brush fires and a host of activity throughout the year.
Significant events
At a glance, a few significant events stand out:
• City of Kerrville officials on Jan. 17 moved forward with the effort to build a new facility to house the Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville Fire Department Administration, Emergency Operations Center and Kerrville Municipal Court operations under one roof.
• An icy winter storm wreaked havoc on county roads and city streets Feb. 3 and 4, causing multiple accidents and taxing local first responders. A warming station was set up at First United Methodist Church for people stranded in the city, needing a place to keep warm. Local first responders learned from last year’s Winter Storm Uri, but collectively agree the huge accumulation of ice on the roads created unique challenges while responding to calls for service, prompted struggles with vehicles and equipment and left many motorists stranded on Interstate 10. Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall and Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney detailed their department’s experience during the winter storm, sharing compelling stories of determination among their ranks exiting their vehicles and walking in the elements to reach the citizen in need.
• Kerrville firefighters battled three separate brush fires over the weekend that spanned nearly the entire width of Kerr County and scorched more than 320 acres. The lion’s share of the work was performed by area volunteer fire departments, requiring more than 100 units and 200 firefighters in response, often simultaneously at different locations.
• There was an increased police presence at Tivy High School following a threat discovered against the school March 31. Kerrville Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust notified parents and issued a statement at the end of the day explaining the situation. "Today we were notified by a student that someone had written a threatening note in a bathroom stall at Tivy High School. The note contained a threat of violence that was to occur at Tivy today at 2:35 p.m. We are pleased to report that this was not a credible threat and that we did not have acts of violence at Tivy High School," Foust said.
• After an entire week of battling a massive brush fire in the Hunt area, local volunteer firefighters and their Texas A&M forest service counterparts were finally released Sunday evening at 7 p.m., after participating in an impressive, coordinated effort. In all, 257 acres were scorched, however no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. According to Hunt Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lee Pool, the fire call was initially received on Monday, June 30, at 2:59 p.m. in the 800 block of Burr Oak Rd. The initial flames are believed to have been caused by a lightning strike, Pool said.
• The Center Point ISD Board of Trustees at their July 27 meeting approved the hiring of an additional police officer for their district police force, a new counselor, and approved the creation of a “School Guardian” program for the district. “After Uvalde, all school districts in the state have reviewed their safety plans, but we are doing extra for our students and the community,” said Cody Newcomb, Center Point superintendent.
• Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly and Mayor Judy Eychner spent several days and many hours trying to decipher the series of events that led to public outrage by a handful of citizens over a display in the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library created in recognition of “Banned Books Week,” and both have determined misinformation fueled the controversy that began on Sept. 23. Banned Books Week is recognized by libraries across the nation and was held Sept. 18-24 to highlight books that have been challenged by individuals as being controversial, while also protected by law, with the event meant to be educational.
• Kerr County pet lovers and their supporters joined together to approve the $5.75 million bond proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot to build a new animal control facility. Kerrville Pets Alive, a non-profit formed to support the county’s efforts to stop euthanizing adoptable cats and dogs, played a major role in the success of the bond proposal. KPA Board President Karen Guerriero said they are anxious to help the county refine the plans for the new facility and move forward with the construction as soon as possible. She also expressed her disappointment that the other two bond proposals failed, and said she appreciated all the work that the committees did to present the proposals to the community and their efforts to get the other two proposals over the finish line.
• A formal ground-breaking celebration attended by donors, board members and Peterson Health staff Dec. 12 signaled the beginning of construction on the new Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center at Peterson Health.
• Best known for the mesquite-broiled steaks served since 1977, Kerrville’s Cowboy Steak House turned off the grill and closed its doors for the final time on New Year’s Eve.
January
• When Lee James Behrens retired from the Kerr County sheriff’s office, he says he held the record for longest continuous service, 36 years from Dec. 13, 1985 to Dec. 31, 2021, serving under five sheriffs.
• Fueled by the highly-contagious COVID-19 omicron variant and large gatherings over the holidays, COVID-19 case numbers rose sharply in January, which was expected. What was not predicted, was the shortage of at-home testing kits that occurred across the county, state and nation.
• Ed Doyle, of A-1transmission presented the keys to a 2011 Ford Escape to Natasha “Tasha” Garcia, the single mother of three young children, Lincoln, 4; Juliana, 6; and Joshua, 7; after selecting the Garcias to be the recipient following an essay contest. Doyle gifted the vehicle to the family as part of an ongoing effort to give back to the community.
• Peterson Medical Center was designated by the state as a “Basic (Level IV) Trauma Facility” in the state’s trauma service area.
• Jeff Stone, astronomer and former National Aeronautics and Space Administration engineer, built a telescope out of hockey sticks in preparation of the anticipated April 8, 2024, solar eclipse.
• Kerr County leaders on Jan. 12 spent another round discussing subdivision rules, which included one matter being resolved, as well as hearing information about chronic wasting disease, solving a hiccup on the east Kerr County Wastewater Project and listening to renewed protests about federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
• Due to high demand, Peterson Health offered a new COVID testing center, which opened Jan. 3 at the Kerrville Medical Plaza.
• All COVID-19 metrics rose sharply following the holiday season and the onset of the new omicron variant. Since mid-December, Peterson Health has been reporting an average of 20-30 new cases per day. Hospitalizations are rising as well.
• At a Jan. 6 special meeting the Kerrville Independent School District redistricted its single member trustee districts to reflect the 2020 Census results, and sought public input on this change that affects only voting districts, and not school boundaries.
• Kerrville ISD shared that it has been named one of three finalists for the “H-E-B Excellence in Education Award – Small District Category.”
• Kerrville City Council hosted a marathon regular meeting Jan. 19, which dealt primarily with real estate and zoning issues, but the meeting highlight revealed big plans for Peterson Health, with the announcement of the purchase of more than 168 acres adjacent to the current hospital campus and a grant agreement that would provide assistance with public infrastructure on that property.
• State Representative Andrew Murr (R-Junction), Congressman August Pfluger (R-San Angelo), and state representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) in January traveled to the Texas border in Del Rio for a security briefing on Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star was initiated in March 2021 to assist in directly mitigating the crisis at the southern border caused by the Biden administration's inability to secure the border.
• The Kerrville Renaissance Festival brought back a full slate of food, music, and medieval entertainment for two weekends Friday through Sunday, Jan. 28-30, and Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6. The event was held at the River Star Arts and Events Park, on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville.
• Texas Workforce Commissioner Bryan Daniel gave a presentation detailing the current status of the Texas workforce, how TWC responded during the height of the pandemic and described the state’s economy as being “on fire,” during the “Quarter 1 Industry Inclusion Luncheon” hosted by the Kerr Economic Development Corporation the week of Jan. 17 at Schreiner University.
• Looking to perfect their skills and enhance their existing emergency operations plan, Peterson Health officials conducted a mass casualty training exercise Jan. 22 in coordination with local and regional first responders, while also utilizing a host of volunteers. According to Randy Buhidar, Peterson Health Emergency Management coordinator, the training scenario was based on a mock active shooter event.
• Bonnie Arnold, Hill Country Community Journal staff writer, was honored by KISD Trustees Jan. 18 for her decades of service to the district as a journalist, as she retired.
• Ingram Tom Moore High School officials have big plans for their vocational education program and a $188,147 grant is just what they needed to kickstart the expansion of their efforts. Community members and district administrators gathered Jan. 20 in the ITM High School library to celebrate the receipt of the Jobs & Education for Texans grant from the Texas Workforce Commission and announce their plans for use of the funds.
• With a hefty agenda to cover, on Jan. 24 county leaders tackled a vote after months of loud public input protesting the American Rescue Plan Act funding sent by the federal government. The court’s decision to retain the funds bothered a crowd of activists. Other county business concerning the Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting included requests for funds by Animal Control Director Reagan Givens for a temporary office at the animal shelter; an annual summary of activities by the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, and another summary from Spectrum Management.
• Kerr County recorded its first documented case of rabies in a wild animal in 2022. Reagan givens, director of Kerr County Animal Services, said the specimen was a raccoon discovered by a homeowner’s dog in the Mountain Home area. An animal control officer picked up the specimen the same day, on Jan. 11, and sent it for testing. KCAS got the results on Jan. 14.
• Jason Mulliner, a local tow truck operator, was seriously injured on Interstate 10, after he was sent by his employer to assist a disabled 18- wheeler Jan. 30 after 7:30 p.m. According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department public information officer, the incident occurred 8:31 p.m. at the 508 Exit of the westbound lanes. The volunteer firefighter says he is lucky to be alive today and credits local first responders and caring citizens for protecting him while he lay on Interstate 10, after a freak accident rendered him unconscious.
• The federal government launched a website this week that provided free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests to every home in the United States at www.covidtests.gov. The site went live the week of Jan. 31, allowing citizens to order free testing supplies in light of the shortage nationwide.
• Gary Wahrmund has created some great friendships with his customers over the past 30-plus years working at the Lakehouse Restaurant, so when they heard that he might need help after his house burned down on Jan. 30, many stepped up to assist.
February
• Kerrville City Council members continued debate on a proposed residential development project planned in the Coronado Street area, received an uplifting financial report and were provided an update on the current COVID-19 situation at the Feb. 1 regular meeting.
• In the midst of last week’s ice storm, Kerr County Sheriff’s deputies were able to intercept a dangerous human smuggling operation that included 14 non-citizens being smuggled in the bed of a pickup truck, while four non-citizen minors were inside the vehicle.
• District opponents, locales, and general vibes will be very different for Tivy faithful the next two years, after biennial realignments were released by the University Interscholastic League. Realignments are done by Texas’ governing body to maintain a balance for high school athletics and academic competition, and are based on student enrollments that were documented back in October. As it stands, the football Antlers find themselves with barely any familiar foes from past seasons. Lockhart is still based with Tivy in Division II, but in District 13-5A instead of old District 15-5A. The remainder of Tivy’s football league will consist of Bastrop High School, Bastrop Cedar Creek, Comal Pieper, Liberty Hill, and San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
• Kerrville Fire Department firefighters battled an intense blaze Feb. 2 ignited by a space heater being used at a home at the intersection of Jefferson and A Street. According to Kerrville Fire Marshal Jason Lackey, KFD was called to the residence at 4:09 p.m. and arrived at the home to find an active fire. Lackey said KFD responded with three fire engines, one rescue truck, two medic units and battalion chief.
• Despite continued debate and objections from Kerrville City Council Place 1 Member Roman Garcia and former councilperson George Baroody as to what date the city of Kerrville municipal election should be held, council members voted 4-1 to hold the upcoming municipal election on May 7, and voted unanimously to include the public safety facility bond election on that ballot, during council’s Feb. 8 regular meeting.
• As early voting began on Feb. 14, Kerr County leaders dealt with several related matters as well as support for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, and a number of plats and subdivision rules.
• A fox on Main Street in Kerrville came into contact with a person Feb. 8, and has since tested positive for rabies – making it Kerr County’s second official case of rabies in 2022. “Kerr County animal services was alerted,” said Reagan Givens, director. “One of our animal control officers visited the site of the incident and picked up the specimen. It was then sent to the zoological lab for testing the next day.” On Feb. 11, KCAS was notified that the fox had tested positive for rabies.
• In celebration of Black History Month, longtime residents of the Doyle Community gathered Feb. 28 to share their stories and memories of attending the once all-black school, interactions with their neighbors and the events that molded them into who they are today. More than 50 people gathered at the Doyle Community Center to celebrate and recollect in a program entitled “Remember When.”
• A lengthy give-and-take hit a high point in Kerr County Commissioners Court on Feb. 28 that ultimately gave a district attorney the edge on hiring a desirable candidate. Other topics included news about upcoming events - Memorial Day details, Texas Archaeological Field School, and approval of a position on an emergency service district.
• New active cases of COVID-19 and the numbers of local and regional hospitalizations of COVID- 19 patients have all declined in Kerr County over the week, but the death toll continues to climb, according to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. On Feb. 23, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported that there were seven patients being treated for COVID-19 in the Kerrville hospital. Of those, two were in the intensive care unit. That figure is down from the 16 inpatients reported in the county’s last update on Feb. 14.
• Local music icon Robert Earl Keen was honored Feb. 26 for his support of the Hill Country Youth Orchestras after performing his final live concert during his annual fundraiser. Keen has announced he will no longer be performing publicly after September and will rather concentrate on writing music, his podcast “Americana,” and supporting youth.
March
• The drama behind Place 1 Kerrville City Councilperson Roman Garcia and former councilman George Baroody’s objections to the city of Kerrville holding a May 2022 municipal election and repeated claim that the city is violating its charter continued to build, with no real explanation of how and why they refuse to budge. During the Feb. 8 city council meeting, council approved setting a May 7, 2022 election date by a 4-1 vote, with Garcia voting no after both Garcia and Baroody alleged such action is illegal and the election date should actually be held in November, 2022. Garcia quoted an e-mail that said the Secretary of State agreed, which was not accurate.
• Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha is led a massive investigation into a suspected drug ring that netted three arrests and identified five suspects. Leitha said the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division opened an investigation in mid-February into multiple burglaries in Kerr and surrounding counties.
• It took the Kerrville City Council members only an hour to get through 12 action and discussion items, but a confusing interaction regarding an agenda item requested by Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia led to lengthy discussion, confusion and frustration that ultimately was resolved in executive session with no action taken.
• The Hill Country Amateur Radio Club invited the public as well as regional and county officials to celebrate the grand opening of their communications facility Saturday, March 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the River Star Arts & Event Park. The building can be easily identified by the newly erected forty-foot-tall tower topped with antennas.
• The Kerrville robotics alliance teams, composed of two Tivy robotic teams (Gilded Gears and Cobalt Chaos) and Fellowship of the Robot (a private team in Kerrville) came out victorious in the area championship for the Texas Central North San Antonio and Hill Country League. Out of 40 teams in the league, all three Kerrville teams played for the championship game and advanced to the regional championship.
• After all ballots were counted in last week’s primary election, the race for Precinct 2 Kerr County Commissioner resulted in a runoff; District Clerk Dawn Lantz was re-elected; and District 53 State Representative Andrew Murr will go on to face Democrat Joe P. Herrera in the general election on Nov. 3.
• The nearly 200 attendees at the March 5 Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Hill Country Economic Summit were enlightened by intricate details of the local housing shortage, provided by local leaders, which ranged from personal stories from Kerrville’s largest employer to how city of Kerrville officials have been proactively trying to remedy the situation.
• After being questioned about content in 17 of the 90,000 books at Kerrville ISD libraries, Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust issued a response and details of the efforts taken by the district to address any issues and concerns from a parent. He said the district first received a Freedom of Information Act request by the parent in October for the list of the books in the collective library inventory and were approached with specific concerns by the same parent on Feb. 21.
• Celebrating before a sold-out crowd at the YO Resort & Conference Center, the members of the Kerr County Women’s Chamber hosted a banquet to honor their 50-year history, beginning as a division of the Kerrville area chamber of commerce and eventually becoming an independent entity.
• Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered 13 undocumented aliens in a vehicle being driven by a Mexican national, who attempted to evade officers Thursday afternoon, March 3.
• According to Lisa Winters, Peterson Health director of marketing and community relations, masks were no longer required as of March 11. Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson explained the decision and praised his staff.
• Matters of personnel, pay rates, and communication equipment came before Kerr County Commissioner’s Court on March 14, starting off with a request for special lighting to honor a nation at war. It was approved with a split vote, after some discussion.
• The Kerrville City Council received a glowing report of the city’s recent audit; approved a partnership with a local vendor to operate a peddle-powered boat for cruises on Knapp Lake; and heard requests to continue hosting zoom meetings now that COVID-19 numbers have dwindled, at its regular March 8 meeting
• Ken Stoepel Ford was recognized as the 2021 Ford Blue Advantage National Leader Top Volume Certified Dealer. They were one of only two dealers awarded this honor in the U.S.
• Tivy Golden Girls and Sapphires recently capped a successful contest season by taking home multiple trophies and honors, including “Grand Champions” and “Best of the Best” in the Showtime International competition. The teams are under the direction of Katie Nichol-Owens.
• Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees members were alerted to a possible shortfall in this year’s budget due to the anticipated decline in the attendance, unanimously elected to nominate Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust for the Texas Education Agency “Superintendent of the Year Award;” and learned how district administrators are working to recruit and retain staff, at their regular board meeting held March 21.
• Touched by the crisis in Ukraine and their relationship with their local Polish priest, the Knights of Columbus Father Kemper Council 6409 will donate all profits from the March 23 Lenten Friday Fish Fry to the “Ukraine Refugee Fund.”
• The City of Kerrville executed a real estate contract to purchase property at the corner of Clearwater Paseo and Rio Monte Drive for the potential construction of a public safety facility, according to a written statement issued by Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus March 21.
• Kerrville City Council members recently held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate completion of a new groundwater well located near Loop 534, the newest of the city’s 11 groundwater water wells. The Loop 534 groundwater well was developed in partnership with the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District (HGCD) and can produce more than 700 gallons of fresh groundwater per minute. The well taps into the Ellenburger Aquifer and will be the third most productive groundwater well site in the city of Kerrville’s water production system. This one well alone meets 30 percent of the city’s current daily water demand.
• Kerrville firefighters battled three separate brush fires over the weekend that spanned nearly the entire width of Kerr County and scorched more than 320 acres in total. The lion’s share of the work was performed by area volunteer fire departments, requiring more than 100 units and 200 firefighters in response, often simultaneously at different locations.
• Reviving the debate on the date set for the city of Kerrville Municipal Election and citing the inability to properly campaign due to scheduled knee surgery, Robin Monroe, a candidate for Kerrville City Council Place 4, filed suit against the city of Kerrville seeking “emergency relief” on the date set for the upcoming May 7, 2022 municipal election. Monroe is asking the Kerr County 216th District Court to cancel the election. Monroe filed to run for the council seat on Feb. 18.
• Tom Daniels Elementary Challenge Lab Teacher Melissa Martin received $526 in cash from fourth-grade students Kinley Starr and Novalee Deaton, who baked and sold cookies over a weekend to replace an Ozobot missing from the STEM lab.
• Fire news from the past weekend, along with another discussion about political displays at the courthouse, election day details and updates on subdivision rules topped the Kerr County Commissioners agenda March 28.
• Firefighters with the Kerrville Fire Department received training they would not be able to have without the generosity of the owners of Margarita City, who allowed KFD to train before the building was demolished to make way for a new Whataburger.
• Two items regarding the planned Heart of the Hills Heritage Center dominated the Kerrville City Council’s relatively short March 22 meeting, with details regarding an amendment to the operating agreement garnering the most attention and approval given to begin renovation design.
April
• After more than two years of being entangled in COVID-19 battles, struggles and restrictions, Peterson Health administrators celebrated the current reprieve by hosting a “COVID Crush” event April 1. Complete with a festive atmosphere, music and the chance to release some frustration, staff were invited to the courtyard at Peterson Regional Medical Center to “Take a whack at COVID,” meaning taking a swing at a salvage vehicle that was specially designed for the event.
• An Ingram man died following an altercation that led to gunfire, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. Leitha said KCSO received a 9-1-1 call regarding a shooting in the 200 block of Beaver Road in Ingram on Sunday, April 3, at around noon. While Kerrville Fire Department EMS was called to assist the victim, Dennis Allen Crawford, Jr., 57, of Ingram, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Ragsdale, Leitha said. The suspect in the shooting, Brad Rick Way, 52, of Ingram, was taken into custody and charged with murder, Leitha said.
• Kerrville ISD special needs Early Childhood Center students couldn’t wait for a formal presentation of 12 adaptive trikes April 1, as they were just too excited. The trikes were donated to KISD through a Believe It Foundation and an anonymous donor, according to Vickie Stuart, physical therapist at KISD, and unveiled Friday morning at the ECC.
• A pilot suffered a medical episode shortly after landing at the Kerrville Kerr County Airport, according to Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Chuck Bocock. Bocock said a witness saw the pilot drive over a patch of grass, collide with a plane parked at the airport and appear to be unconscious. Kerrville Fire Department EMS was called to attend to the pilot, who was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Bocock said.
• The City of Kerrville officials say they are aware of concerns and questions about whether the May 7, 2022 election is proceeding, following the pending lawsuit by candidate Robin Monroe and have issued a statement. “The city is operating within the bounds of the law and is proceeding with its general and special election on May 7, 2022,” Stuart Cunyus, public information officer for the City of Kerrville, said. “The election is for the purpose of choosing a mayor and councilmembers for places 3 and 4, as well as the authority to issue a bond to cover the cost of building a new public safety facility.”
• Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney reported one fatality discovered at the scene of a structure fire at a residence located in the 500 block of West Water Street. Firefighters responded to the active structure fire at the residence at 11:07 a.m. April 9, Maloney said. “Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was confined primarily in one bedroom of the residence,” Maloney said. “A deceased victim was found inside the bedroom.”
• A tradition for more than 40 years, the annual Easterfest returned, following a COVID-19 hiatus. The public came out and enjoyed a beautiful fun-filled day along the Guadalupe River at Flat Rock Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community Easter egg hunt was a featured activity at the Easterfest, which includes food and craft vendors, live music, a car show and BBQ and chili cookoff.
• County leaders considered the implementation of certain court magistrations, the need for stop signs on county roads and communications systems between emergency rescue agencies, as well as numerous other matters. The April 11 meeting started with a prayer meant to uplift people going toward Easter and for the war in Ukraine.
• Two Kerrville ISD students are facing charges following separate incidents of threats of violence at Tivy High School and Peterson Middle School. According to Kerrville Police Department Lt. Mary Krebs, the first incident occurred at the high school on Thursday, March 31 and a second, similar incident took place on Monday, April 4, at the middle school.
• With three top leaders in education as panelists, guests of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s “State of Education” luncheon were able to get a glimpse of the cooperative synergy unfolding between Kerrville Independent School District, Schreiner University and Alamo Colleges.
• Kerrville Public Utility Board earned the American Public Power Association’s “Safety Award of Excellence” for its safe operating practices in 2021, receiving a first-place award in its utility group category.
• In April the Kerrville City Council held a ribbon-cutting to kick off drainage improvements between Lois and Guadalupe streets. The lower Lois Street drainage improvements, part of the master drainage improvement plan approved by city council in 2019, consists of drainage improvements to address storm water runoff in that area.
• The Cailloux Theater hosted large and enthusiastic audiences last weekend for the first two performances of a brand-new musical presented by Playhouse 2000. "For Such a Time as This," a musical based on the Biblical story of Esther, was written by local residents Rob Ward and Lew King, both members of Kerrville's Trinity Baptist Church.
• Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson held his hand in the air, pointing finger after finger, as he announced the number of awards recently received by the organization. “We are about to announce we are the recipients of some national and state awards today,” Edmondson said. “2022 has started off with a bang. Not just with one award. Not just with two or three or four awards, but we have five awards that we are going to talk about today.”
• A 26-year-old San Antonio woman was arrested for public intoxication and a 2-year-old child released to Child Protective Services following an incident that occurred April 13 on Interstate 10. “Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call on Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 492,” Sheriff Leitha said. “Upon arriving on the scene, deputies made contact with Sarah Lynette Ocampo, 26, of San Antonio. Deputies were given reason to believe that Ocampo was under the influence of methamphetamine and had a 2- year-old child in her care.”
• Kerrville City Council led off their unusually brief 47-minute regular meeting April 11, by honoring the late Alan Hill for his efforts in creating and managing the Hill Country Veterans Center and support of the military veteran community. With Hill’s family and friends called to participate, Mayor Bill Blackburn read a proclamation “Honoring the life of Alexander Alan Hill” and proclaiming April 12, 2022 as “Alexander Alan Hill Day.” Hill’s wife, Shirley, cradled a photo of her husband as Black
