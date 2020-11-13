Silent prayers for businesses

Zion Lutheran Church, as part of the Lutheran congregations in Mission for Christ, has an ongoing community service project that was begun more than three years ago.
It is called “Prayer Outreach” to the business and service organizations of Kerrville.
“It is a commitment by the church to offer prayers to God for the benefit and welfare of our community’s businesses and service organizations,” said Bob Gates, congregation member and chairman of the ad hoc committee that reminds parishioners of these prayer opportunities.
Gates said he reminds church members periodically to fill out the small forms provided in the pews and to leave their completed written prayers in a marked basket in the foyer.
Gates collects the written prayers at the beginning of each month, and delivers them to the owner, manager or director at the designated business for the previous month. Each marker is about 2.75x8 inches with the heading “My Prayer for God’s Blessing” at the top and the church’s information at the bottom, with room in between for each church member to write their own brief prayer.
There also is a short printed “key” at the top that says:
• B – body – health and safety, protection, strength;
• L – labor – work, success, security;
• E – emotions – joy, peace, hope, love, blessings;
• S – social – marriage, family and friends, community;
• S – spiritual – salvation, faith, growth.
On a monthly basis, one business or service organization in Kerrville is chosen at random for the church’s congregation to offer their prayers for God’s blessings on that business/organization and their employees.
“I always go visit the business or organization office ahead of time to be sure that the prayers of our congregation are welcomed,” Gates said. “Then at the end of each month I remind the congregation what the business or group for the next month is.”
After selection, members of the congregation write their own heartfelt prayers on the prayer cards, provided at the church.
Gates said the prayers range from prayers for the welfare of the business, itself, to prayers for the health and welfare of each of the employees and their customers; and include prayers for joy, peace, hope and love, Gates said.
The cards are then delivered to the business or service organization at the end of the month, to be shared with the business owner(s) and all of their employees.
They have gotten written responses from many of the businesses and organization the church members have blessed, ranging from, “Wow, you’ve left the biggest smiles on our faces. To be in someone’s prayers is a blessing in itself;” to “We would like to thank everyone who prayed for us. It helped us in our time of need;” to “Please know that you will be in ours as well.”
Starting in June 2017, the first few recipient businesses and organizations included Bianca’s Cake Box Baker, Save Inn Restaurant, Plant Haus II, Gilly Gene’s restaurant, Carmine’s, Bella Sera, and Especially Yours Flowers.
There were full lists of area businesses and organizations for 12 months in 2018 and 2019, and for the first three months of 2020.
While the COVID-19 precautions and some resulting business shutdowns affected their list of recipient businesses in April, May and June this year, they re-started the program in July to benefit Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber & Building Materials, followed by Amado’s Shoe Shop, Home Depot and Rita’s Tacos.
The November recipient business, for which the congregation is writing prayers now, is Clarlyle Flooring.
It has been a very successful program for both Zion Lutheran and for the businesses of Kerrville, Gates reports.
The list of businesses and organizations going forward is planned out through December 2020, and four months into 2021.
Nothing is required of the individual business or organization for participation in this program.
They simply receive the heartfelt appreciation from the Zion congregation for their support of this community and Zion’s requested blessings from God, he said.
Gates said they’ve gotten all kinds of responses from the recipients, including thank-you cards, all very emotional and including thank-you’s to Zion Lutheran Church for their caring and concern for them and their employees. Comments usually include words such as, “Thank you for taking time to bestow on us your prayers for success and for the welfare of our employees.”
Gates said he and his wife go regularly to California each year, and while attending a church there they saw a similar program under way.
“I took the idea to the Zion Lutheran Church Council, and asked for the congregation’s input,” Gates said.
He said, for Zion Lutheran here, they’ve included local and area businesses as well as some national businesses with locations here, such as McDonald’s; and it’s been well-received.
“I was told at the FedEx office that they were posting in the employees’ workroom all the prayer cards we gave them, so everyone could read all of the prayers, for inspiration.”
“We will be continuing this. There’s lots of businesses left,” Gates said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.