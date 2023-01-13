Reward offered for return of pole

Local birdwatching retail store Wild Birds Unlimited announced in a Dec. 30 Facebook post a reward offered to anyone with information leading to the return of a beloved piece of totem art owners say was removed from the store’s Junction Highway pollinator garden over the holidays.
“We are offering a $200 reward for information leading to the return of the piece,” the post reads. “If the item is returned to the store, we will ask no questions.”
Kevin Pillow — who, along with his wife Linda, has owned Wild Birds Unlimited in town for nearly 19 years — said they put in the pollinator garden some six years ago “to show you don’t need 40 acres to have a nice pollinator garden.”
“It’s an oasis in the middle of concrete,” he said. “Customers have really appreciated it as their own.”
Pillow told the Community Journal he believes the totem was removed from the garden by an unknown person between Dec. 25 and Dec. 27 – during which time the store was closed or had limited holiday hours.
According to the Facebook post, Wild Birds Unlimited also filed a report of the loss with the Kerrville Police Department.
The six-foot-tall totem pole was built out of unique and salvaged thrift-store pieces — faucet handles, old tin plates – by frequent store patron Cota, who built it alongside husband Phil Cota and personally donated it to the Pillows’ pollinator garden.
“I was going to buy it from her (1.5-2 years ago), but she wanted to give it to us,” Pillow said. “When you get a totem gifted to you, it’s more of a spiritual thing. She hand-picked every piece on it for the place that she wanted it to go. She doesn’t build a lot of them, so she built it to contribute to the garden.”
He added that the unique gift represented peace, life and joy to visitors to the garden and he was heartbroken to lose it.
“It was made with love for our store and has been on display in the pollinator garden for more than one and a half years, signifying peace and joy for all of us and our customers,” read the Dec. 30 Wild Birds Unlimited post.
Those with information on the whereabouts of the totem are asked to return it to 855 Junction Highway or call (830) 895-7393.
“People who know me know the garden, know the store,” Pillow said. “Who steals a community’s art?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.