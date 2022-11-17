Less than a week after the passage of Proposition C in the Kerr County election to fund a new animal shelter, county leaders considered its interlocal agreement with the city of Kerrville for the library associated with the shelter.
Other agenda items included discussions of numerous grants, approval of a county-wide communi- cations system for the sheriff and volunteer fire departments, and reappointment to the Veterans Advisory Council.
Library discussion
County Judge Rob Kelly allowed a half-hour for each side of the library discussion to speak, but first the court had its say. Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris said he wished to dispel some misinformation, and that no one wanted to infringe on anyone’s rights.
He said there were no banned books in America, but that there was a marketing campaign pretending to be protesting, but that was aimed at marketing to groomers.
The images at the library were explicit, that it “was more like porn week for kids.”
He said everyone loves the library, but following the liberal agenda of the library association was the problem. He said the library was not obligated for follow American Library Association guidelines.
“Why is the city council unwilling to cut ties with the ALA?” Harris asked. “It’s a simple solution.”
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said he was encouraged after meeting with numerous city officials, who said they would refer examining their policy on “banned books” to the library advisory committee. He hoped they would eventually ban sexually explicit books from the hands of children.
“That’s all I’m asking,” he said.
However, in looking through the documents, it appears that the contract with the city was not the 2019 contract but an older one signed in 2017, which will need to be cancelled. Also, the court agreed to allow 120 days before contract cancellation, voting to let the two parties negotiate a new contract in early 2023.
“This agreement was to be cancelled and renegotiated even if the election had not happened. We’re not walking away,” he said.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson said he attempted to review it with objectivity. He said he perceived that the left wing riled up the right wing.
In a January 2022 meeting, the banned book exhibit seemed alright, since they had done it last year and he had not studied the matter.
If it had been presented as an issue debated in other libraries before, he would have cautioned it would blow up. He said the library staff were courteous, and did not deserve the verbal abuse and threats.
“I agree with the non-censorship policy,” he said. “No group has the right to deprive me of knowledge.”
Gipson said that he had a knee-jerk reaction to the content of the books on the emails, internet and social media but admitted, “We can all do better.”
Gipson said the city council said they will review the policy and report back. It has had to defend its policy with the animal shelter, as well.
Belew said that in the ALA Bill of Rights, “makes the absurd claim that minors should have access to all materials in the library,” making a veiled threat that to deny this might break the law.
“The opposite is true,” Belew said. “The ALA doesn’t decide, we have the Supreme Court.”
Belew asked if minors should be allowed to buy tobacco, alcohol or pornography.
“If I showed a kid this (material) outside the library, I would be locked up,” Belew said. “The ALA said that kids become adults in the library. ... The city decided these are okay for kids.”
Belew said that the ALA’s so-called bill of rights carries no weight, and is a policy document, not a political one. He said the mayor of Kerrville would not allow pictures in the meetings although they were the ones the children would be allowed to see.
“It is a canard for free speech,” Belew said. “It is a pretext for sexualizing kids under the pretext of protecting the first amendment.”
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said that there is misinformation about animal control, which is the county rabies control authority. Even without an agreement, he said, the county will follow state law.
Kelly gave the group for terminating the interlocal agreement the first 30 minutes, and then its opponents.
Scott Allen said he was a trial lawyer, who asserted that there were no banned books. He said the ALA is an activist proponent, and described its activist president as an informational specialist dedicated to “queering” the library.
He noted she was a member of the socialist party, openly lesbian, living in Austin, Texas, and that people have a real appetite for this slant. She wanted to make libraries a site of the struggle for a socialist vision.
Allen added that at a city council meeting, which are aired on the internet, a woman read a passage from one of the “banned books,” which the city knows are inappropriate for children, and afterwards was confronted by the Kerrville chief of police and accused of disorderly conduct because what she read was vulgar and obscene.
She told him that she was merely reading from a book.
The city said that in order to watch the broadcast on YouTube, the viewer must confirm their age at sign-in, Allen added. “The city knows those books are not fine for kids. They are saying one thing but acting differently. It is hypocrisy.”
Allen said he did not appreciate councilpersons Brenda Hughes and Joe Herring who attempted to demonize his group unfairly.
Barbara Ferguson said there was a petition, with 1,300 signatures already, to move the books into the adult section.
Susan Deininger, a social worker, said that sexualized children’s books would stunt their development, and that parents needed to take more responsibility.
Guy “Bubba” Walters said that parents were the ones with the right to teach their kids.
Susan Johnson asked how did sexualizing children help the community, adding that Texas has a high sex trafficking problem, and the city was promoting pornography.
Jody Carpenter said she had been raised by a pedophile and groomed at age 4.
“We need to cut our fellowship with the library,” she said. “We must call into question moral principles of the ALA. ... Their morals are twisted. ... Who is calling the shots in this mess?”
Also on the side of breaking the agreement was Cory Sumrall, Aiden Chaney and Barbara Hisey.
Tom Moser, former Pct. 2 Commissioner, said he agreed with everyone speaking. It was Moser who had brokered the deal for the interlocal agreement. He noted that there were other such deals with the city, for EMS, the airport, jail, firefighting, which all benefited the people of city and county.
“Don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater,” Moser said.
He added that many people in the county could not afford the $65 fee to join the library, and that the library is an invaluable resource center for those children who could learn much by going online.
Harris said he agreed.
A retired teacher and diagnostician said that most juvenile offenders had not used the library, and might have benefited from the experience.
“I don’t believe children are being groomed in the library to be sexually active or change their identity” she said. “It is there to encourage kids to read, explore their minds, build on what they learn in school. Don’t deny it to any child.”
Other individuals also spoke out in similar veins.
Kelly said that the county has a simple contract and should work with the city.
“I agree with Ted (Schulenberg) that the city made a mistake. It could have been handled better,” Kelly said, “and they have assured me they have taken some measures.”
Kelly added that the county has no say in how to run the library, just as the city does not rule over animal control. He praised the efforts of the Kerrville Pets Alive. He noted that there were “impassioned arguments to punish the city,” and get rid fo ALA.
“My peers may want to terminate our contract, but it accomplishes nothing. Let us work together to address these problems. We have lots of things to do. What’s the immediacy? Let us take our time and not rush into it,” he said.
Belew said he was not trying to punish the city.
Kelly said that no matter what, the county will continue to provide animal control services and still work on a new contract.
Letz said that there were eight more services that the county handles than the city.
“It is not an equal agreement,” Harris said. “Let’s just do away with the ALA.”
The agenda item to terminate the library agreement was approved three to two, with Harris, Belew and Letz voting in favor.
Public comment
Earlier, in the public input portion, John Sheffield, of Center Point, noted that the ballots for the three-part bond election were improperly worded, and had omitted specific details. He read from the Texas local government code 1251.052, pertaining to bond elections:
“The ballot for a measure seeking voter approval of the issuance of debt obligations by a political subdivision shall specifically state:
(1) a general (“plain language”) description of the (single specific) purposes for which the debt obligations are to be authorized;
(2) the total principal amount of the debt obligations to be authorized; and
(3) that taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the debt obligations will be imposed.
Sheffield said the item on the ballot did not say anything about interest, or interest needed, adding that he and the state were “still in discussions” about that aspect.
He contrasted the Kerr County ballot with one from a Houston election which was worded differently, and he said had the proper wording. He said there was only “one law” and the county’s approach posed a problem, adding that Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves left out the third provision on the county ballot.
George Baroody asked the court to do something about Proposition B, which failed to pass on the election. It concerning the improvements at the event center. He said that while he was told about the EIC (Economic Improvement Corporation), and that the city can used EIC money to fund projects in the county, if the court approves it. He said that the event center fell inside the parameters for funding.
Baroody noted that the EIC has $6.5 million unallocated funds not being used, and could be as much as $8.5 million. Since the taxpayers rejected the bond, the EIC could step in and even avoid additional taxes.
Other business
Timed items on the agenda came next, with the meeting drawn out.
Regarding new engineering fees and subdivision regulations, the court tried to mitigate concerns of developers such as Jared Martin, of Twin Creek subdivision.
The new rules were effective as of January 1, 2023, after the fee schedule was revised in October. However, Martin and others who were already deep into the projects and platting process, could be subject to the older, less expensive fees and deadlines.
Newer projects would be subject to the newer ones. The court would have discretion on any exceptions.
