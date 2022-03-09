‘Keep Kerrville Safe’

A group of dedicated volunteers have joined together to create “Citizens for Safety and Security in Kerrville,” a formal political action committee, whose goal is to “get out the vote in favor of Proposition A,” the City of Kerrville bond election that would fund a proposed Public Safety Facility and will appear on the May 7 Municipal Election ballot.
The Public Safety Facility would house the Kerrville Police Department, whose building is failing structurally and technologically; Kerrville Fire Department administration, who is now being housed in a leased location at a cost of more than $42,000 per year; Kerrville Municipal Court, which now resides in a substandard building that was meant to be temporary more than a decade ago; and the city’s IT Department, who currently provides the lion’s share of its service to KPD, KFD and the municipal court.
Leading the effort is Mindy Wendele, a Kerrville native and local businesswoman, who describes the committee as civic-minded and dedicated.
“Our committee members are all civic-minded citizens wanting to make a positive impact in our community through public safety enhancements,” Wendele said. “We have retired engineers, family members of KFD and KPD staff, KPD Police Academy Alumni, an architect, real estate broker, marketing professional, homebuilders, relationship consultant, retired federal health care professional and finance director.”
Wendele said the committee currently consists of 15 individuals who meet weekly and other volunteers who assist with the many planned activities set forth by the committee to educate and motivate voters.
One of the committee’s biggest hurdles is battling misinformation, Wendele said.
“Incorrect information regarding amounts of the bond, locations of the facility and costs associated with the project were swirling around various circles before the original committee made their recommendation to the city council,” Wendele said. “We have the correct information on all our collateral marketing materials. I think the biggest battle we face, not unlike other election cycles, is vote apathy. We want folks to get the facts and vote.”
Wendele was asked to chair the committee by members of the original appointed advisory committee and, for many reasons, she said she was happy to oblige.
“I’m involved because I believe we need to provide our public safety personnel with the best tools to do their job which is protecting our citizens. I've seen first-hand how the aging police station is no longer functional,” Wendele said. “The chief (KPD Chief Chris McCall) needs to be able to recruit and retain qualified officers. Equally, KFD administration needs to be in the same building as KPD administration for maximum efficiency.”
Wendele said a host of educational activities are planned to assist local citizens in understanding all of the details before heading to the polls in May.
“We have about a dozen presentations planned in local neighborhoods, civic groups and community centers. In addition, to block-walking and presentations, we are partnering with Schreiner University to be present at their Spring event at the Trail Head Garden,” Wendele said. “Members of the committee will be participate in the annual Rotary Club of Kerrville First Responders Golf Tournament and the First Responders Recognition Luncheon. More events will be added as we move through the campaign. We’re very excited to announce our committee is partnering with KPD administration to provide tours of the police station, where command staff will provide the tours twice a week, although tour goers must register in advance.”
Wendele said the committee recently launched a website at www.keepkerrvillesafe.com that should prove to be very helpful, as it provides a list of Frequently Asked Questions, in addition to allowing citizens to request a yard sign, become a volunteer in the cause and schedule KPD station tours.
“We want to reach as many citizens as possible to provide the facts of the bond and answer their questions,” Wendele said. “And, of course, to encourage then to vote.”
The public is invited to attend any or all of of the information sessions currently planned:
• March 17 – Kerrville Board of Realtors, 9 a.m., located at 328 Jefferson St;
• March 29 – Comanche Trace Clubhouse, 5 p.m.;
• April 5 – Riverhill Country Club, 5 p.m.;
• April 12 – Host Lions Club meeting, noon, Kroc Center;
• April 12 – Doyle Community Center, 5:30 p.m.;
• April 19 – Dietert Center, 11 a.m.;
• April 19 – Deitert Center, 6 p.m.;
• April 20 – Rotary Club of Kerrville meeting, noon, Kroc Center.
Wendele said Kerrville has never had a public safety facility and that it is needed to allow first responders to have the all tools they need, which will provide enhanced services to protect all citizens.
“With this new facility we’ll get improved emergency response times, have Safe Exchange Zones for child custody and internet e-commerce and a centralized emergency operations for the next big event, such as our recent winter storms,” Wendele said. “Also, we would have a safer municipal court, women’s locker rooms, training facilities to keep our police and fire professionals ready, as well as secure evidence processing and storage. We will be able to accommodate a K-9 Unit animal care facility and a Community Engagement Center for more collaboration including the Emergency Operations Center.”
All of this does come with a cost, Wendele said, as the bond will provide for $45 million funds to construct and furnish the proposed Public Safety Facility.
“The costs associated with the bond issue effects property taxpayers,” Wendele said. “Based on a home valued at $250,000, the homeowner would experience less than $170 per year in taxes. Citizens over 65 and are taxpayers on their homestead, will see no increase.”
Early voting in the City of Kerrville Municipal Election begins on April 25 and continues through May 3.
To volunteer to assist the Citizens for Safety and Security in Kerrville committee, to donate to the cause, request a yard sign or to find answers to questions regarding the Proposition A bond election, visit www.keepkerrvillesafe.com.
