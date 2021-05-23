The Kerrville Chalk Festival (the Festival) will host a free chalk workshop June 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Trailhead Beer Garden on the Schreiner University campus.
Julie Mangum, an art teacher with Fredericksburg ISD and experienced street painter, will lead the workshop. She will discuss her career in the arts and her passion for chalk art. “Sidewalk chalk drawings bring back childhood memories for most, but for some it is a career, a joy, and a passion. Known as street painting, this Italian chalk art tradition dates back to the sixteenth century and has grown in popularity today,” said Mangum.`
This two-hour class is for anyone interested in learning more about pavement art. Explore a variety of techniques to compose and lay out your street painting design. All skill levels and ages welcome. Supplies and materials are provided.
Call 895-5222 or email to katharine@caillouxfoundation.org to reserve a spot. The workshop will be limited to 25 participants.
“People can attend the chalk workshop and then enjoy the new Trailhead Beer Garden,” said Adrien Winegard, Director of Auxiliary Services at Schreiner University. “After the chalk workshop on June 19, there will be live music, outdoor games and plenty of shaded, social-distance seating. As the beneficiary of the Festival, we wanted to showcase this new creative space.”
The Trailhead Beer Garden opens to the community June 12, 2021. Several programs and events are scheduled through the summer to encourage visitors to the campus, explore the newest section of the Kerrville River Trail, and enjoy coffee, beer, wine, live music, and food trucks at the restored building. For more information, visit trailheadbeergarden.com.
The Kerrville Chalk Festival is currently scheduled to return Oct. 16 -17, 2021. Each fall a local arts or education nonprofit is featured. This year’s beneficiary is Schreiner University’s Visual Arts Department.
Schreiner University’s Visual Arts Department seeks to provide students the creative and technical skills necessary to pursue a career in design or the arts profession.
They offer undergraduate degrees in graphic arts communication and arts management. Schreiner University is an independent, baccalaureate and master's degree- granting university in Kerrville. Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA), Schreiner welcomes students, faculty and staff from all faith, ethnic and economic backgrounds. Find out more at schreiner.edu.
The Cailloux Foundation in Kerrville is the founding sponsor of the Festival. Sponsorships are available at seven levels. For more information about the benefits of becoming a sponsor, volunteering, or participating as an artist, email info@KerrvilleChalk.org, or call Katharine Boyette at 895-5222. Visit and “friend” the Kerrville Chalk Festival Facebook page for updates.
