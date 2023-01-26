Win $10,000 VISA Gift Card in Rotary raffle

The Rotary Club of Kerrville’s will host its annual Main Event, “A night of fun & fellowship with a Las Vegas Flair,” on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center Happy State Bank Expo Hall from 6-11 p.m.
The highlight of the event will be the drawing for a $10,000 VISA gift card, for which Rotarians are actively selling raffle tickets for $100 each.
“We have only one fundraiser per year, the proceeds of which provide for more than 15 service projects in our community,” Rotary Club of Kerrville President Marta Diffen said. “We’ve been blessed in the past and hope that the community will support this effort as well.”
Annually, the Rotary Club of Kerrville awards $25,000 in scholarships to local youth, facilitates water safety training to local third-graders before summer break, keeps the food pantry at the Hill Country Veterans Center stocked, provides Christmas dinners for Blue Santa recipient families, hosts quarterly South Texas Blood & Tissue Center blood drives, organizes a first responder award luncheon, recognizes local fifth-graders with “Citizenship Awards,” and honors local veterans with two breakfast events per year, in addition to a host of other meaningful projects.
Those purchasing tickets could also will be eligible to win a $1,000 Ashley HomeStore Gift Card, a Jill Reno original silver ring valued at $548, a “Taste of Kerrville” gift basket worth $350 or a Paul Harris Fellowship valued at $1,000.
“We began selling raffle tickets right before the holidays,” Main Event Chair Jeff Wendling said. “The $10,000 Visa Gift Card alone is spectacular, but we’ve added other exciting prizes. Each raffle ticket has a 1 in 600 chance to win. We have only printed 600 tickets.”
Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased from any Rotarian or by calling Wendling at (830) 377-7834 or Co-chair Robin Miears at (830) 377-4819.
“It’s important to note that all tickets will be entered for the $10,000 Visa Gift Card, even if that person wins one of the secondary prizes,” Wendling said said. “We will conduct the drawing live on the club’s Facebook page at 10 p.m. We will draw the secondary prizes first and then place the tickets back in the hopper for the grand prize drawing, so theoretically, one ticket could win twice.”
Wendling, Miears and dedicated committee have been working for weeks to organize the event, which will also feature a live casino action and a silent auction.
For more information on the Rotary Club of Kerrville, visit www. kerrvillerotary.org.
