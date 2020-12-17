HPMS Students earn Regional band honors

In a year of virtual auditions, 13 Hal Peterson Middle School musicians earned spots in the TMEA Region 29 Band last month.
Musicians include: Abigail Anson, Anieli Caldera, Lily Chavez, Anna Henson, Carolyn Holt, William Jackson, Merric Montgomery, Lee Moreno, Marcus Nombrano, Tristan Olalde, Maylea Rendon, Julian Rios and Alyssa Rivers.
Lily Chavez earned first chair out of 16 baritone players and Carolyn Holt earned third chair out of 39 alto saxophone players.
“We are very proud of all our students who auditioned,” said Nicholas Rodriguez, head band director at HPMS.
In past years, HPMS band students have participated in region auditions with other school in the area, but this year, participated in the TMEA Region 29 audition with more than 20 middle schools from San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD, with close to 300 students total submitting auditions.
To prepare students for their virtual audition, students submitted weekly videos to help directors track their progress in learning the music. Students also had the opportunity to perform in front of their peers once a week leading up to their audition to get comfortable with performing their music, Rodriguez said.
“This shows just how much dedication and pride our students have for the Hal Peterson Band program and how much grit they have to overcome the obstacles we all faced at the end of last school year,” Rodriguez said. “They have set the example for what the future will be for our band program and have been an amazing influence for our current and future Spikes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.