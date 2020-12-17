HPMS Students earn Regional band honors

Hal Peterson Middle School Band students who earned spots in the TMEA Region 29 band auditions last month include, left to right: Maylea Rendon, Marcus Nombrano, Anieli Caldera, Julian Rios , Anna Henson, Tristan Olalde, Abigail Anson, Merric Montgomery, William Jackson, Alyssa Rivers, Lily Chavez, Carolyn Holt and Lee Moreno.