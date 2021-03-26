Kerrville ISD school trustees set next year’s tuition rate; got a construction update on the new HPMS; set up summer improvements at elementary schools; and voted to pay a number of maintenance and operations staff extra for coming to work during the ice storm, under hazardous conditions.
Tuition rate
As part of the Consent Agenda and with no discussion, the seven trustees approved the tuition rate to be charged for out-of-district students to attend Kerrville ISD schools.
The Board of Trustees set the 2021-22 tuition rate at the same level as now, $150 per semester or $300 per school year.
The district has 241 transfer students this current school year.
Official construction delay,
ice storm
Foust asked trustees to consider an action item to acknowledge construction delays during the recent ice storm for a week; and officially delay expecting substantial completion of the new HPMS campus to May 28.
This also pushes the final completion date to June 18.
Trustees voted 7-0 to approve this.
Summer building
improvements
The administration has planned Bond 2018 “Civil Projects” at the four elementary schools and after advertising for bids on work including drainage and sidewalks, asked trustees to award the work to JK Bernhard Construction.
Trustees approved this plan by a 7-0 vote.
COVID-19 update
Foust said at most of the way through the school year, everyone should remember they started last August with the best information about COVID and safety they could gather. Their goal then and now remains to have school open, with as many people as possible attending, and sustain that for as long as possible.
He said they tracked employees’ health beginning last summer through this month, and 79, or 11 percent, of the staff, became ill at some point and couldn’t work.
Student illnesses, especially the COVID virus, also were tracked, and 147 were reported with active, positive virus cases, or a little more than 3 percent. He said 1,078 students were certified as having close contact at school or home or out in public with someone who was tested to be positive for COVID.
“But we have not closed a grade or grade level or wing or school at any time,” he said. “In August we had 30 percent of students learning virtually. Now we have about 92 percent learning in school in person. We think that’s the best result for kids.”
Asked by a trustee about the number of staff who got COVID vaccinations so far, Foust said he doesn’t know.
Dr. David Sprouse, a trustee, said he feels it’s extremely likely there will be a time in the future when vaccinated people will have some privileges more than unvaccinated people.
Resolution, wages
during ice storm closures
Under action items, trustees voted 7-0 to approve a resolution Foust requested, to pay district maintenance and operations staff who came to work during the ice and snow storm under hazardous conditions when school was closed for the week of Feb. 12-19, to maintain buildings and watch for problems.
Foust said he wanted to pay those staff members “premium pay” for their work in the bad weather; and it totaled about $12,000.
Trustees approved his draft resolution unanimously.
One asked why this took a resolution; and Foust said the Texas Education Agency in Austin said so.
Bond 2018/Construction
update
Foust gave a monthly update on the construction being done under the 2018 Bond Issue funds.
Starting with the new Tivy Ag Barn on Spur 100, Foust showed photos of the progress on the interior panels, siding, interior CMU walls; and the painting and utility installation.
His report on the new HPMS campus on Loop 534 and Olympic Drive had photos of windows installed, new exterior panels, finishing work in the MEP Humanities and Fine Arts wings of the building, drywall installed in the Humanities and Fine Arts areas; flooring being completed in the administration section and on the second floor; Rulon ceiling and exterior panels being completed, and the gymnasium’s wood floor installed and complete.
Foust also showed in drone footage that the turf is installed on the football field; and some crews are working on the building’s exterior where the bus lanes will be, outside the auxiliary gym.
He also included the view through the interior central hall, the new front entrance, and the new Spike Shack built off the main corridor outside the cafeteria.
His last photos were of the old Tivy Ag Barn being taken down and those materials being removed by the person who had the winning bid for that. Foust said the cleared area will be the location of a new “hammerhead driveway” to the new barn, where trucks with trailers can pull in and turn around.
When a trustee asked about the new Olympic Drive being open now, Foust said there was a city ribbon-cutting for the new road last Thursday, but it won’t be open to traffic until Texas Department of Transportation can finish fixing the timing equipment for the traffic lights at Loop 534.
Purchases, budget amendment
On financial reports, under purchases of $50,000 or more, Jarrett Jachade, assistant superintendent for finance, said the main item was $146,000 to supply new computers to teachers in the new HPMS campus.
Trustees approved this expenditure unanimously.
They also approved a budget amendment to move $200,000 from “uncommitted fund balance” to Function 51, to address damage caused by the winter storm. Foust said they expect this to be repaid to the district through its insurance.
Quarterly financials
Jachade said 87 percent of their budget revenue is in, and they have spent about 45 percent of their funds in expenses. He also reminded them interest rates are so low now that their funds in Tex-Pool and other places are not earning as much interest as before.
He also compared property tax levies in 2020 to 2021; and the school district’s collection rates.
Upcoming events
The next school board meeting is set for April 19 at 6 p.m.
Public comments
The mother of an eighth grader at Hal Peterson Middle School spoke to trustees via Zoom during public comment.
She said she is against the removal of the requirement for the wearing of face masks, including by students during school hours. She said she’s a Air Force veteran and believes that with freedom comes responsibility.
She compared requiring people to wear face masks for their own and others’ protection to obeying speed limits, the school district requiring students to get vaccinations, and choosing not to drink and drive.
She said Kerrville ISD has the right and responsibility to have the students wear face masks or be sent home.
Trustees listened to her comments and thanked her for her participation.
