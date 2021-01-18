COVID-19 death toll triples, cases double in 49 days

Peterson Health is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and 11 new deaths of Kerr County citizens due to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 60.
In looking at historic numbers by comparison over the past year, it is important to note that COVID-19 deaths from March to Dec. 1 totaled 21 and have nearly tripled during the holiday season with today’s cumulative total of 60 COVID-19-related deaths announced. According to Pam Burton, Peterson Health Infection Prevention Nurse, the Department of State Heath Services reported 11 deaths of Kerr County residents over the weekend.
In addition, the number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded over the same 10-month period in the county tallied 1,050 as of Dec. 1, but have spiked to 2,132 in only 49 days.
The Peterson Regional Medical Center daily census also shows a sharp rise in the number of in-patient admissions of COVID-19 patients, with many being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Over the past 49 days, an average of 26 patients have been admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19
On a positive note, we are expecting a definitive update from Kerr County officials and the local Vaccine Task Force detailing more concrete plans for a community-wide vaccine clinic and the phone bank created to schedule individuals for the vaccine.
We are told to expect the announcement in the next 24-48 hours.
In the meantime, COVID-19 testing is available to individuals with symptoms of the coronavirus at Peterson Urgent Care and appointments can be made by calling (830) 258-7669. Peterson Medical Associates are also administering COVID-19 testing by appointment and the number is (830) 258-7762.
