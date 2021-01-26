Rock quarry focus of planned Town Hall meeting

Residents in Kerr County Precinct 2, on the eastern end of the county, and beyond are invited to a town hall meeting slated for 5 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 29, regarding West Texas Aggregate, and aggregate production quarry.
The meeting at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27 in Kerrville, will focus on the quarry and its application to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit for a permanent rock crusher.
Kerr County native Adam Jenschke, who is the owner/operator of the business located near Martin Marietta’s quarry operation near the airport, will be on hand to explain his plans and answer questions.
Jenschke will be joined by experts who will be able to address citizens’ questions in regard to flood plains, legal aspects of the project and environmental health matters.
Rep. Andrew Murr and Sen. Dawn Buckingham, or representatives from their offices, have been invited to attend, said Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 2) Tom Moser, who will also be at the meeting.
