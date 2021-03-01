As resources wane, Kerrville’s community spirit soars Storm diminishes resources, sparks countless acts of kindness

Last week Winter Storm Uri tested the Kerr County community as fuel, food staples, propane, and water supplies ran dangerously low. Yellow “Out of Service” bags covered pump nozzles and rustled in the icy wind at fuel stations across the city.
Rolling outages left citizens shivering in their homes scrolling for survival tips when spotty cell service allowed, and last Tuesday’s boil water notice had many scratching their heads on how to do just that without electricity if they even had water at all. Despite the fear and uncertainty, however, the community’s heart shined through these desperate situations.
Starting last Tuesday, as lines stacked up and spilled onto the streets at local fuel stations, customers chatted at the pumps and shared the same concern about when transport trucks would be able to safely navigate Interstate 10 to replenish gas and diesel supplies.
Sylvia Fritz, co-owner and president of Mini Mart LP, said they were making logistical decisions throughout the week where the refueling trucks that made it were going to go.
“We were juggling being there for our community while keeping our team safe at the same time.”
Fritz shared that some Mini Mart locations can operate fuel without an attendant present, however they were also dealing with constant power outages, refueling trucks not on the road, and reduced hours to keep employees safe.
“Our teams were working hard even when they were dealing with the storm difficulties at home,” she said. “One attendant walked to work to check on their store. I’m so proud of all of our managers and upper-level management. Everyone kicked in. They did amazing under the circumstances.”
Fritz concluded by sharing that they have grocery deliveries coming this week to restock Mini Mart locations. Direct delivery services, those that bring Coca Cola products and beer, are getting back online. She said deliveries continued through Thursday.
Due to the power outages at WalMart and H-E-B, shoppers were shocked to discover bare shelves due to the CDC’s safety requirement that perishable items must be thrown away after the power outages.
Although 1,500 trucks were dispatched to replenish perishables and other products across affected areas, food limits will still be in place on items such as milk, eggs, bread, water gallons, propane, and meat. People are urged to think of their fellow Texans while loading their baskets according to H-E-B’s latest press release.
The release also stated that customers might not see the assortment of products they’re used to. However, HEB is in strong supply of food, and shoppers will soon see that on the shelf as well as improvements in product availability each day.
Conditions deteriorated as the week played out. ERCOT continued to roll power outages due to the concern for the stability of the statewide grid, and despite KPUB’s diligent efforts on local restoration for true outages, propane became a scarce yet crucial resource for generators and food preparation for families across the city.
After the supply dried up across town, Hunt-Ingram Gas had a line of vehicles about a half-mile long stretching from its entrance.
On top of fuel and food shortages, the city experienced an unprecedented strain on its water system.
This was due to both high demand from private water line breaks as well as supply side issues from water wells that had been periodically off line because of freezing temperatures and ERCOT-mandated power outages, according to the city’s boil water notice issued last Tuesday.
Kerrville was one of 1,300 water systems across Texas that was issued such a notice according to info from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality. As of Sunday at 6:30, the notice was rescinded after the city provided the TCEQ with water samples that yielded satisfactory lab test results.
In their public statement the city also advised residents to flush water lines, water fountains, ice machines, and water heaters before use.
Although fear and frustration were prevalent last week, the determination and kindness of the community soon took center stage. Across Kerrville, neighbors helping neighbors became a strong theme through all of the shortages.
Integrity Towing lived up to its name and provided first responders at all four Kerrville Fire Department stations with breakfast and groceries.
Owners Jerry and Serena Reyna said they were out in the elements responding to towing calls and saw just how much the firefighters were doing. They weren’t able to get groceries like they normally do because of call volumes. The couple went to HEB following their breakfast deliveries to KFD and bought anything they could find for all four stations.
“I felt that they were sacrificing so much and it moved me,” said Mrs. Reyna. “It felt dangerous for us to be out there, and we don’t do things to the level they do. I didn’t want them to go without something to eat or drink. They’re away from their families out in this weather, and we just felt compelled to help out where we could.”
She added, “I’m thankful we got through this week. I’m proud of where we live, and proud of our community.”
Speaking of firemen, KFD responded to as many as 94 calls each shift. According to one of Kerrville’s lieutenants, many of their guys worked 120 hours out of the 144 while their own families were at home without water, heat, and waning groceries.
On one particular call, the Medic 3 crew arrived at the scene of an elderly woman that lived by herself and had run out of oxygen. The ambulance crew got her a new oxygen bottle, got her cell phone in working order to call family, and then helped her make a meal after she hadn’t eaten for an extended period of time.
“Anything we did isn’t above the call of duty, that’s why we’re here. That’s why we raised our right hand and said we’d take care of everybody,” said the local lieutenant.
Kimberley Harrison offered to load neighbors’ trucks with a few night’s worth of free firewood from their 300 acres between Kerrville and Fredericksburg.
Harrison took her kind gesture a step further and added, “If you are elderly or cannot make it out our way, feel free to message me anyways and we will see what we can work out.”
Julie Klamart went to a Kerrville Facebook group to share the six to 24 daily eggs she gathers from her free range hens near Ingram.
She stated, “There is no charge, we are just happy to share, especially with stores in short supply!”
John Prater shared pictures of various plumbing parts left over from his projects to deliver to people in need after local stores have been hit with high demand from busted pipes.
“Not trying to sell. If you need it to fix your water, it’s yours,” he said.
Santana’s Custom Body Art created what looked like a small market and offered up fresh produce, boxed dry goods, water, and even children’s cold medicine to the community.
Sonnie Baker, a Santana’s employee posted, “All we ask is that you take only what you need. Thank you, and God bless.”
The Basement Brewers of Texas and Pint and Plow partnered with city and county emergency crews to provide potable water to those in desperate need.
Following their efforts, the Pint and Plow establishment posted in a public statement, “Proud to work alongside KPD and KFD crews as we converted the brew room into a little water treatment plant the last two days, and to see first hand their genuine dedication to our community.”
Carryl Vasquez is a home-based primary care nurse at the VA, and when she received a call from one of her elderly veteran patients who stated he and his wife were running out of water, she left her home immediately to deliver three gallons.
She said, “I’d like to credit Scouts and a good father figure. I was prepared, unlike most. I felt like there were so many others out there that weren’t.”
When asked about her kind deed Vasquez laughed and said, “I feel like it wasn’t anything, because it’s part of my job. It’s just what I do.”
On Friday during City Manager Mark McDaniel’s last storm update, he shared his pride in the city.
“I want to thank the community for being a great neighbor and for doing what you can to help out in this time of need,” he said. “I want to finally say how proud I am of our city staff and crews: their teamwork, initiative, and their dedication. It has truly been an all-hands-on-deck event, and we really appreciate the work they’ve done for us.”
