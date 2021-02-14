KISD campuses closed Tuesday due to weather

Out of an abundance of caution and based on weather forecasts for the week, Kerrville ISD has decided to make Tuesday, Feb. 16 an inclement weather day for the district. All district activities and practices have been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.
Monday, Feb. 15 is an already scheduled student holiday.
"We will continue to monitor the weather closely and make a decision about Wednesday, Feb. 17 on Tuesday," Lauren Jette, KISD public relations specialist, said. "Please be safe, stay warm and take care of yourself and your family."
