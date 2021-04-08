Acute Rehab Unit therapy has ‘car transfer simulator’

There’s a 500-pound “car” parked in the Acute Rehab Unit therapy gym at Peterson Regional Medical Center now, all for the benefit of patients recovering from strokes and other medical conditions, as they re-train their bodies to safely enter and exit a vehicle.
According to therapists at the ARU gym, it may sound easy to those who are healthy. But strokes, casts on broken bones and other medical problems change how a person moves and turns and balances.
Enter the “car transfer simulator” or “Tran-Sit.”
And the reason this 48x60-inch steel box weighs so much is that it includes a “height adjustment system” underneath that allows the therapists to closely match the height of the car’s “bucket seats” on the simulator to the actual vehicle each patient will be riding in or driving.
Steve Zirkel, ARU therapist, says they can adjust the hydraulic lift to fit each patient’s needs, whether they or a family member drive a compact car, small or large SUV, or a tall pickup truck. “I ask the patient or a family member what kind of vehicle the patient needs to enter and exit, so I know at what height the simulator needs to be set,” Zirkel said.
According to the source company, this simulator allows each patient to learn and practice car transfer skills in the comfort and safety of a clinical setting.
It has true-to-life vehicle parts including two functional doors with handles and key locks, bucket seats with seat belts and “fore-aft adjustment,” tilt steering column, dashboard, and metal pipe frames shaped like the outline of the door frame and where windows would be in doors.
The whole point is to provide a safe and convenient alternative to “parking lot” transfer training.
Last week, ARU patient Idanell Schuessler of Llano was practicing getting in and out of the simulator, as she was scheduled to be discharged Easter Sunday to go home in her daughter’s vehicle.
“I still have trouble lifting my legs, and I have to do this right to get into her car, and get back out when I get home. I’ve been nervous about this,” she said.
So with physical therapist Samantha Amisano, Schuessler practiced all the steps again last Friday – using her walker, back up to the seat of the car; put right hand on the seat; sit on the seat while lowering her head below the door frame; turn on the seat while lifting legs into the car.
Then open the door and reverse the steps to get out of the car.
“I’ve been practicing this in my head so I can do it Sunday,” she said, “back up, hand on seat, sit sidesaddle, bend down, turn and lift my legs.”
Schuessler said her daughter has a Suburban, but she was coming in a small SUV to pick her up.
Schuessler was living on a ranch outside Llano and drove a pickup truck. But she also owns two homes in Llano she was renting as B&Bs; and planned to move into one of them to continue her recuperation.
“Actual driving is a ways off for me. I know I was taking it for granted. Now I’m excited to be going home, but scared,” Schuessler said.
Zirkel said every patient has a different kind and height of vehicle. And this simulator is good training for patients with varying medical problems, including hip or knee fractures, and for their families, too.
“We’ve had this car simulator since February, and it’s primarily been used for Rehab Unit patients, including a few here for knee and hip replacements. It’s also for use by people with neurological disorders, Parkinson’s, and amputee patients,” he said.
“We’ve practiced with the patients’ real cars if they were available,” Zirkel said. “The simulator lets them practice here as needed. And sometimes it takes one or two people to assist the patient from the driver’s side of the ‘car,’ too. Most patients would be getting into the passenger side.”
The related skills that patients in the Acute Rehab Unit also practice include getting in and out of bed, rising from sitting to standing, getting off a toilet, moving into and out of a shower, and walking on various surfaces including level, up and down, inclines and ramps, stairs, and unlevel surfaces.
Zirkel said one other thing he’d like to add is some kind of scenic “view” on the wall in front of the “car,” as the multi-man crew that brought it into the gym installed it with the front facing a blank white wall space. (But that was because the hydraulic lift mechanism is on the back end.)
