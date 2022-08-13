Daycare centers suffer staff shortage

As school for older siblings begins next week so to do many of their younger brothers and sisters return to day cares around the county. Day cares, unlike the public schools, operate 12 months out of the year and parents depend on them to provide positive care and learning environments for the younger children.
Child care is only one of several sectors in the local economy facing enormous challenges. Mothers who might otherwise be available for jobs in the community find themselves unable to find work that pays enough to afford daycare. Another result of the lower wages and high child care costs carries over to a family being able to find affordable housing in the current local economy.
The biggest challenge, all of the local day cares directors expressed, is finding qualified staff and the increases in operation costs fueled by inflation.
With very strict mandates for certification, directors work constantly to maintain the required staff for the number of children, in addition to a long list of other requirements mandated by the state. All persons working with children must undergo an extensive background check, including criminal history.
“If you have somebody out, you’re in trouble. Until the pandemic hit we had two teachers in every classroom,” said Scott Russell, executive director of Children’s Corner at First Presby- terian Church.
Russell has been ED at Children’s Corner for almost eight years. He came to the position from the corporate world and brought a business background into operating the center more efficiently.
“I was a member of the church and I was asked to take over during a transition. I signed a six-month contract at first, but now I’m here to stay.”
Children’s Corner is licensed for 115 children, and currently has 103 enrolled. With a staff of 12 full-time employees, Russell is always looking to hire qualified staff.
“I am hoping to add four more to our staff in the near future,” Russell said, “because we have to be within the class size ratio established by the state.”
State mandated ratios must be followed by all licensed day care facilities. All three of the day cares interviewed for this story accept infants at six weeks. Infants to one-year old must have one caregiver to every four children. 12 to 18 months ratio is five children to one caregiver, 18 months to 24 months the ratio is nine children to one care giver, two-year-old ratio is 11 to one, three-year-old ratio is 15 to one, and four-year-old ratio is 18 children to one caregiver.
“Child care employees consider this a calling,” Russell said, “They have to love kids and understand the environment. That includes not only teachers but the food handlers and other employees.”
All employees must be certified in CPR and are required by the state to complete a minimum of 24 hours of continuing education each year.
Russell said the bulk of his employees are under the age of 30. Many of the employees have children who are enrolled in the day care center. They receive a “deep discount” on the tuition for their children.
Tuition varies from daycare to daycare, with infants being the highest cost and the cost reducing as the child gets older. The waiting list is longest for infants. The cost for an infant at First Presbyterian is $755 a month.
Russell said he does have openings in the older classrooms, but a waiting list for infants.
“Call the center. I do have wiggle room in some of the classes. If not, we can put you on a waiting list,” Russell said.
A Child’s Place Learning Center is one of only a few licensed centers locally that is privately owned. Owner Julie Smith first opened a center in Center Point and then designed and built the current center on Meadowview Lane about 15 years ago.
Anna Robles, program director, said the center is licensed for 118 children and currently has only 74 enrolled, but expects an increase when school starts. Currently they have 16 staff members. Robles has worked in child care for 11 years since graduating from high school in Freeport. She worked in Austin before coming to Kerrville eight years ago.
“Since COVID it has been a struggle to hire and retain staff,” Robles said. “Staff members get a tuition discount after the child reaches age two.”
A Child’s Place is part of the Texas Rising Star program, a partnership with Texas Workforce Commission based on their rating system. They just completed their certification and maintained a 4-star rating-the highest possible.
“We are one of only two day care centers in Kerrville that are part of the Texas Rising Star program. The goal of our program is to prepare the children to be ready to enter public schools when they are old enough,” Robles added.
Tuition rates start at $660 a month for infants and decreases as the child gets older.
“Our waiting list in the past has mostly been for the two-year-olds, but we have openings in all age groups,” Robles added.
Robles agreed staffing has become a major challenge in today’s work environment.
“Before COVID I could put a posting out and hire very quickly,” she said, “but now it has changed. They either don’t show up for interviews or they don’t last.”
Robles described child care as “extremely stressful” and said the center often has plans for growth, but they don’t always work out. During COVID the staff training was virtual and Robles said they want to see training get “back to the basics.”
“Once school starts our focus will be on more training for the staff. We want to see training back to face-to-face because it’s more valuable. We have to stay current.”
Robles said they also want to raise employee salaries because the people in the child care industry face the same cost-of-living issues, and the day-to-day activities of the center also face issues with the rising costs of operation.
Jessica Russell, executive director at Zion Lutheran, has only been at the center for one year, but Staci Pollard has been the assistant director for 27 years.
Zion is licensed for 96 children and currently averages about 78 to 80 children, according to Russell. They expect the number to increase when school starts. They have a total of 17 staff.
Their most critical staffing need is a full-time cook for the center. The current cook is anxious to move into the classroom to work more directly with the children.
Both Russell and Pollard agreed that there good existing child care centers in Kerrville but there are not enough “affordable” child care facilities in Kerrville
“We are working very hard to raise salaries to keep staff. We know how hard it is for people to live on minimum wage or even $15 an hour to be able to afford child care,” Pollard said.
Zion has no plans to expand the facility or expand the number of children.
“We are about maxed out capacity with children. The only way we could expand would be to take in the playground and the board will not do that.”
The largest group of children at Zion is the three to five year old classes.
“Our numbers will go up the first week of school when people are scrambling to get a spot,” Pollard added.
She said that once a child starts at a day care center they usually stay there until they start public school.
“We don’t see hopping from one center to another. If they come here a infant, then they pretty well stay with us.”
Zion also encourages senior citizens who may want to volunteer to contact the center.
“We’d love to have seniors volunteer. It would be good for the seniors and it is so beneficial for the children,” Pollard added.
The dilemma faced by parents in the community is not so much finding available child care but affording the care. Often grandparents, friends, or others are stepping up to help, but the longer-term solution is not easy to find.
This issue will continue to be a challenge for the local economy as more businesses move to Kerrville in the future. Local government leaders are keenly aware of the situation and are working diligently to find solutions.
