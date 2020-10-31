Raising Awareness

The Kerr County Courthouse is going “purple” this month, and staying lit with purple light bulbs in observance of “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”
The lights are glowing purple to remind passersby of the problems of domestic violence.
The Hill Country Crisis Council also received a proclamation from the City of Kerrville for this month as part of the organization’s awareness campaign.
Kim Olden, director of trauma services, said, “We focus on the courthouse because so much happens there for our clients. And hopefully, that’s where it ends.”
A public health problem
Domestic violence is a public health problem that affects individuals, families, communities, workplaces and schools across Kerr County.
Texas Family Code defines domestic violence as “an act by a member of a family or household against another member that is intended to result in physical harm, bodily injury, assault, or a threat that reasonably places the member in fear of imminent physical harm.”
The two most frequently reported relationships among offenders and victims are married spouses and common law spouses.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety 2016 “Crime in Texas Report,” the total Texas family violence incidents in 2018 was 197,023. Olden said this is up .9 percent over the previous year.
“The state reports say the age group involved more than any other are those 25 to 29 years old.”
Kerr County law enforcement agencies responded to almost 400 family violence calls in one recent year.
The HCCC is a Kerrville non-program dedicated to providing advocacy and safety to victims of domestic violence since 1984.
In 2019, she said they sheltered 79 clients for a total of 5,286 “bed nights.”
So far in 2020, they have sheltered 50 people, for 2,687 nights of safety.
“During the COVID pandemic, it was pretty quiet. During the first round nothing bad happened at the shelter. But now we’re back at capacity,” Olden said.
During the past spring when schools shut down, the Crisis Council staff set up virtual learning in the shelter dining room to accommodate the school-age youngsters who were there.
She said their hotline calls decreased during that time, because when an abuse victim doesn’t have privacy, there’s less opportunity for the victim to call for help.
“But our emails went up. The phone was quieter, but people still needed help. We got messages saying, ‘I need help. Call me at this time.’”
Olden said she knows they were blessed during that initial COVID surge. Other shelters had sick clients and staff and everyone had to be quarantined.
“But when we saw it coming, we did have some ladies at the shelter in February and March. And we told them, ‘If you need to go somewhere, go now.’ The shelter stayed open the whole time, but some services were virtual.”
Clients stay varying lengths of time at the shelter.
“The clients’ stays take time, sometimes. Sometimes they’re on a waiting list for a new place to live; and it takes time to get new identification cards, after the abuser destroyed or hid them, so the client can look for a job.”
They do more than literally shelter individuals or families, she said, and have helped hundreds of people with legal advocacy, counseling, protective orders, and/or navigating the legal system.
HCCC serves an average of 600 survivors annually with advocacy, psycho-education and counseling.
October is the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Purple is the color associated with the awareness campaign.
The month evolved from the “Day of Unity” held in 1981 conceived by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The intent of the day was to connect advocates nationwide who were working to end domestic violence.
The Day of Unity evolved into a week, and in 1987, the first Domestic Violence Awareness month was observed. Also 1987 was the first year of the national domestic violence toll free hotline.
In 1989 Congress passed a designating October of that year as “National Domestic Violence Awareness” month.
“In Kerrville, residents will notice the county courthouse illuminated with purple lights,” Olden said. “This is done as a show of support from the County Commissioners Court for the work being done in Kerr County in response to domestic violence, the available resources for persons in need of support, and the work that still remains in order to put an end to domestic violence.”
Olden said HCCC collaborates with law enforcement, county and district attorney offices, schools, and other agencies like the Department of Family and Protective Services, Peterson Regional Medical Center, CASA, K’STAR, the United Way, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, the Kerrville Junior Service Guild and individual volunteers, to address domestic violence in Kerr County.
HCCC
In Kerr County, the HCCC staff promotes and runs the nonprofit organization out of a set of offices, and offers a multi-bedroom residence as a shelter for victims of domestic violence.
At capacity, that shelter can house 20 people, Olden said, and offer meals and counseling, as well as staffing a 24-hour hotline that victims can call to ask for help.
“We’ve been at capacity for the entire past year, and that’s been pretty consistent every year. But they’re safe, and better here than somewhere else,” she said.
With the help of area grants and gifts, they also added small kennels, so victims seeking help can bring their pet cats and dogs to keep them safe, too. It’s been full, or near full, since it opened.
“When people’s animals are safe, that’s a huge freeing factor, for them to leave.”
One factor in domestic violence cases is that offenders may injure or kill a family’s pet, or threaten to do so, as a way of controlling their human victims.
“Physical violence usually happens after mental, emotional, and financial issues,” Olden said. “And through those, the woman may tell herself, ‘I can manage this;’ but when the violence becomes physical, and especially when it starts affecting the children, then she can move pretty quickly.
“They either leave or seek help in response to bad events; or there’s a period of calm after that and they leave before the violence starts again.”
There are statistics that say the possibility of domestic violence in a home also increases the possibility or probability of added child sexual abuse to 70 percent.
21st century problem
In security matters, technology developments have added to their precautions.
Olden said Google changed everything, including anonymity. They counsel clients about not using their cell phones or the internet, because their abusers can and often are tracking their movements electronically. Counselors tell them to “wipe” their phones and turn them off.
“We’re staying more aware, and get information from our clients about what cars to watch for outside. And we try to be clear with the victims, that a crime has been committed against each of them.”
They fight victims’ beliefs that somehow they did something to make the abuse happen, and they are ashamed, when they shouldn’t be.
Olden said there are exceptions, but generally this is still typically a male perpetrator and a female victim. There is a “batterer’s intervention prevention program,” she said, state-mandated for abusers, to hold them accountable.
But all women also need to know what warning signs in behaviors they should look for. Those include jealousy, controlling behaviors, quick involvement, unrealistic expectations, isolation, blaming others for their problems, unpredictable mood swings, cruelty to children or animals, sexual or verbal abuse, rigid roles, past abuse, threats of violence, breaking or throwing objects and use of force.
She said the HCCC emphasizes that domestic violence is a public health problem, and they have to develop a community response.
“Here we have done that; and we can say, there’s a problem; a community response, there’s help available; and we can tell the victim, ‘you’re not alone’.”
She said another lesson they’ve learned is that in each domestic violence case, having filed previous police reports about domestic violence incidents makes it easier for the HCCC to help a victim get a protective order if needed.
“It shows a pattern of behavior,” she said.
Among their volunteer options are donations of supper for clients, day to day.
During COVID when no outsiders were allowed in the shelter, the staff and clients cooked for themselves. (Likewise, COVID has cut volunteers from answering the emergency help line; and staffers are covering that.)
While donated food is welcome, HCCC leaders ask that groups or individuals call the office first, to set that up. Their other needs are listed on the HCCC Facebook page. Presently Junior Service Guild members are providing meals for clients three nights per week.
The office phone number is 257-7088, and Olden’s extension is 124.
The toll-free crisis hotline is 1-888-621-0047, answered 24/7.
The website is www.hillcountrycrisiscouncil.com.
