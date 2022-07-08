Western Art Academy at Schreiner U

This year’s Western Art Academy on the campus of Schreiner University will conclude on Friday with a graduation ceremony and immediately afterwards with an auction of the art works produced by the students this year.
The academy is a rigorous, four-week program of advanced art instruction designed specifically for talented high-school students. The students are chosen to participate through a selection process and funds are provided by the Houston Stock Show and Rodeo Association.
A total of 48 students were chosen this year from hundreds of art students who submitted artwork. A panel of judges reviews the art and selects the scholarship recipients each year, according to Liliana Loviso, art history professor at Schreiner who coordinates the academy locally.
“At the end of the academy all of the paintings will go up for auction, and the funds will go directly to the students,” Loviso said. “The public is invited on campus to attend the auction.”
The auction will begin about 11:20 a.m. Friday morning, July 9, in Logan Library on campus.
Students work inside the studios on the Schreiner campus. They are also provided opportunities to interact with working cowboys, chuck wagon cooks, mountain men, native Americans as well as western writers and poets during the workshop.
Many of those interactions turn into paintings of outstanding western art.
All art supplies are provided as well as housing, meals, tuition, field trips and other expenses. Students receive college credit for the academy.
Sophia Fu, from Pearland, will be a senior at Dawson High School in Pearland in the fall. She submitted a color pencil painting to the Houston show and was selected to come to the academy.
“I would like to continue my art when I go to college” she said, “but I will probably use it as a minor, rather than my major.”
Participants in the masters-level workshop are between the ages of 15 and 18, and all come from the Houston area. This is the 38th year of the workshop, according to Loviso.
The academy offers participants a rare opportunity to receive one-on-one instruction in both painting and sculpture by professional artists. The students are divided into two groups of 24 each. Class time is divided equally between sculpting and painting. The curriculum includes classical principles of art and design through which students are encouraged to display their individual creativity.
The scholarship program, which began in 1984 with only eight students, resulted from chance meetings between the late Griff Carnes, who later became the executive director of the Cowboy Artists of America Museum, and officials of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s school art committee. Carnes moved to Kerrville from Houston and the academy followed him.
Schreiner University has partnered with the Houston show to host the academy on campus for the past 14 years.
