Hoppe tapped to succeed city manager

aKerrville City Council members last week formally appointed Deputy City Manager E.A. Hoppe to replace City Manager Mark McDaniel, who announced his retirement on May 3.
The decision was made during the May 11 council meeting and will become final once a contract between Hoppe and council is approved. Hoppe will officially begin the new role June 1.
Hoppe began his career in Richardson, Texas, where he worked his way up from the position of management analyst to assistant to the city manager and finally assistant director of community services from 2005 to 2013.
In 2013, Hoppe was named city manager of Bulverde, Texas and eventually was hired to his current position in Kerrville in 2016.
Hoppe graduated from Austin College in 2004 Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in economics with an emphasis in finance and business administration. He received a graduate certificate in municipal planning and development in 2010 from the University of Texas at Dallas and a master of public administration degree in 2006 from the University of North Texas, graduating Summa Cum Laude.
Hoppe and his wife, Ashley, have two children.
