‘Point in Time’ homeless count effort needs volunteers

The local organizers of the “Point-in-Time Count” of people who are experiencing homelessness on a single designated night has the 2022 count scheduled for late January, and they are seeking more volunteers to do that count.
Delayne Sigerman of Kerrville is one of the leaders of this local project.
This will be the second year this count of the homeless will take place in Kerrville. The first was in 2020.
Sigerman said several of the participants in the previous count will be volunteering again, but they need more volunteers.
“We will have a training session the night of Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. that will last about two hours,” she said. “And the actual counting starts at 7 a.m. on Jan. 27.”
The training will be held in the downstairs meeting room of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St., Kerrville.
“We use a mobile app to do the actual counting; and that’s what everyone will be learning at the training,” Sigerman said.
The training will include a video presented by the Texas Homeless Network; and a review of the PIT Count “Do’s and Don’ts.”
Volunteers will divide into teams of three to conduct practice interviews using the “Counting Us” app.
“We need more volunteers, and anyone interested in helping can contact me at this email address, dsigerman@gmail.com,” she said. “We need interviewers who will work in teams, volunteers to man the ‘headquarters,’ as well as coffee and snacks that morning. If you plan on helping in any way, please email me so I can add you to the contact list.”
The other person possible volunteers can contact is Carol Milberger, by emailing her at cmmilberger@gmail.com.
“As you know, the primary goal for PIT Count Day is to collect valuable data about the homeless population,” Sigerman said. “In addition, we will provide a gift bag of ‘essentials,’ thanks to Sisters in Service, and contact information with helpful resources.”
Those who want more information prior to the training, check out the website www.thn.org, or contact Sigerman or Milberger.
They will be sending out an email with more information in early January to all those on their contact lists.
Sigerman said the trained volunteers will be assigned to two-hour shifts for the morning of Thursday, Jan. 27. And the organizing crew will be on duty in the same meeting room of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library to check the two-person crews onto duty and meet with each crew again when their shift is done.
They do need more volunteers, she said. The resulting report for Kerrville will be calculated locally, and sent to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Federal HUD connection
In the early 2000s, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) began requiring this annual Point in Time Count as a means of collecting vital data in individual communities.
HUD requires PIT Counts annually, but only requires the “unsheltered” portion of the count every other year. However, many communities who do the “sheltered” count annually also include unsheltered people in their annual accounts as a way to gather more accurate data and provide better services.
Documenting sheltered people primarily involves pulling data from individual shelters on a single night.
But the Kerrville area has few shelters for the homeless, so the local PIT Count will be concentrating on counting the unsheltered homeless in the Kerrville area.
According to HUD information, documenting unsheltered people requires street-level contact from a group of trained volunteers.
Especially due to concerns about COVID, this portion of the count has been carefully considered during the preparation process. Ultimately this count requires street-level contact from a group of trained volunteers, as they systematically comb the streets and known camps in the community.
According to HUD, volunteers who count unsheltered people should be trained to treat people experiencing homelessness with dignity and respect. And the volunteers should be able to explain the project quickly and concisely.
The teams will use a survey to assess the needs of the people they come in contact with.
People who are experiencing homelessness are naturally difficult to track because they move frequently and do not always feel comfortable using community resources available to them. It can be easy for individuals to “fly under the radar” for months or even years, according to HUD.
According to HUD, when the overarching goal is to reduce and eventually eliminate homelessness, it’s absolutely necessary to understand exactly how monetary decisions are based on data.
The federal department says publishing data from a Point In Time count raises awareness among community members who can participate in the solution.
City officials, businesses and residents need to be aware of how many people in their vicinity are facing this problem, so they can vote on policies and support agencies that are working to put an end to homelessness.
Ultimately, the count’s success largely relies on volunteers’ ability to gain trust within the community.
HUD says volunteers should be well-trained people who are familiar within the community they’re working.
When the over-arching goal is to reduce and eventually eliminate homelessness, it’s necessary to understand exactly how many people need to be placed in housing. A headcount provides a hard data point that allows communities to form an actionable plan.
Without a headcount, agencies would have to rely on anecdotal data and assumptions to address the challenges in their community.
