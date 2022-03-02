Garcia draws ire of council for ‘lack of transparency’ on agenda item

It took the Kerrville City Council members only an hour to get through 12 action and discussion items, but a confusing interaction regarding an agenda item requested by Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia led to lengthy discussion, confusion and frustration that ultimately was resolved in executive session with no action taken.
The agenda item read “Personnel matters regarding City Attorney, as to the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal or to hear a complaint or charge against, as requested by Councilmember Garcia,” and was requested for public discussion by Garcia under the catagory of “Consideration and Possible Action,” although he said he wanted it the matter to be discussed in executive (private) session.
What transpired over the next hour was Garcia denying he wanted to publicly discuss the issue and complaining that his item description was changed; Hayes explaining why legal descriptions needed to be added to the agenda item; Mayor Bill Blackburn saying he supported Garcia’s request, but was told it would be placed on the executive session agenda and not the public agenda; citizens stating their case for and against Hayes; and the remaining members of council calling out Garcia for not being transparent.
“Since I requested this item, I will go ahead and introduce it,” Garcia said. “First of all, I was surprised when I saw the agenda item that is before us this evening as I am sure some of you were. Let me start off by saying that my request was, I requested with the support of Mayor Blackburn, titled ‘Personnel matters regarding the city attorney’ and in parenthesis ‘This item is eligible for executive session pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code’.”
Garcia compared the differences to what he had written in his request and what was posted on the council agenda.
“Let me be clear, this item is not presented as I requested unlike the agenda item title would have you believe,” Garcia said. “We can all agree that these two items are completely different.”
Garcia said soon after the agenda was posted, he spoke to the city manager over the phone and requested that the agenda be modified.
“I was informed that the title would not be corrected to reflect my agenda item as requested and that the city manager relied on the city attorney’s office, who stated it needed to be worded differently,” Garcia said. “Since then, there has been word around the city that I am attempting to do many things, such as reassign the city attorney, change his duties or even dismiss him. That is not the case. So when I say I’m surprised at this item, it is because it was written by the city attorney, not me, and it was altered without my knowledge prior to it being posted and now I am being held accountable for something I didn’t even do.”
Garcia then claimed he wasn’t going to discuss the reason for his request in open session, but said that because City Attorney Mike Hayes had “altered” his agenda item request, he would explain it publicly.
“I intended to address a public display of inappropriate and insubordinate conduct by the city attorney that occurred during a recess of a city council regular meeting on Nov. 9,” Garcia said. “I was planning on addressing this internally and handling that way in executive session, when I approached the mayor, I asked for his support to put this on the agenda and that’s what I told him.”
Blackburn said that when Garcia approached him on the matter, he understood it would be on the executive session agenda and that it would be stated simply.
“We’re now at a different place in terms of how it is stated,” Blackburn said.
Hayes then asked to respond.
“Mr. Garcia talks about being surprised. I was surprised by this agenda item as well,” Hayes said. “My role with agendas goes all week, but Friday morning the city secretary usually sends me and the city manager the agenda and we look at it for wording. Me, in particular, I look at it for legal issues.”
Hayes said his concerns are for ensuring transparency and fair notice of the items to be discussed and acted upon in the council meetings, as well as the consistency in which they are posted.
“And, that’s what I did,” Hayes said. “If you go back to 551.074, that’s just right out of the law.”
Hayes said the only change to the agenda item was adding the required description of Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code for such an item.
“So, what you are saying is that because you had no knowledge of what the topic was, you had to use the broad brush,” Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson asked.
“That’s right,” Hayes said. “If you kept it the way Councilman Garcia wanted it, I would have told you that there was a risk. I certainly wouldn’t have been comfortable going into executive session or taking part in this item based upon that wording.”
Clarkson then said she wanted to speak on transparency.
“There were two items listed for future agendas on Feb. 8, but for whatever reason, this item was not made as a public and transparent item that all of the council members would have had a chance to determine if it should be on an agenda or not,” Clarkson said. “I’m not suggesting that the item was submitted illegally, I’m suggesting there’s a lack of transparency when two items for future agendas are being made in public and one is being made in private on the same day.”
Clarkson was referencing the fact that Garcia’s agenda item request was submitted on Feb. 8, the morning of a regular council meeting.
“I think that is a natural question to ask, because we recently conducted an annual evaluation of the city attorney, so I had no say and no choice on an agenda item that I might not particularly think is appropriate to spend our time on, when there are things that I want to do to promote the welfare of city for our citizens,” Clarkson said. “I find that this is a distraction, at best, and at worst it’s an attempt to undermine the credibility of our city attorney.”
Clarkson then asked Blackburn to prohibit the use of any electronic devices during executive session.
Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner said she echoed Clarkson’s sentiments.
“It was just not the right way for this to be brought forward,” Eychner said. “I feel like it was done just maybe behind our back and I didn’t appreciate that.”
Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes also chimed in.
“I second that. Total lack of transparency and I was blindsided by it and I don’t appreciate it,” Hughes said.
Following council discussion, a host of citizens were granted their request to speak on the agenda item, with six speaking in support of Hayes and three backing Garcia and one person asking for improved communication.
At one point, citizen Pablo Brinkman asked Garcia if his intent was to have the item discussed publicly or in executive session, to which Garcia said his intent was to get the discussion in executive session, however, his explanation was contradictory.
“Maybe it’s a mistake on my part, and I can admit that if possible,” Garcia said.
He went on to explain that he requested the category of “Consideration and Possible Action,” because it was above executive session, which allows council to move into private discussions.
However, because it was listed that way, citizen speakers were signed up to address the item and it led to open discussion.
Before going into executive session, Hayes restated that he had asked for Garcia to call him. Garcia said he was never told to call Hayes.
After approximately 30 minutes behind close doors, Hayes and council re-emerged and no action was taken.
After the meeting, Blackburn provided a handwritten statement that read: “Mr Garcia asked me to join him in a request to place on the executive agenda for tonight’s city council meeting an evaluation of the city attorney in regard to a confrontation between Mr. Garcia and Mr. Hayes. I felt this was an internal matter between the city attorney and a member of city council that needed to be addressed in executive session, not publicly, and I was surprised when it appeared on the open agenda.”
Speed limit change
After much discussion, council members unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2022-11, providing for a change in speed limit on Highway 173 from 55 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour.
The affected area was described as 6,864 feet (1.274 miles) of highway southeast of the intersection of Loop 534 within the city limits, which stretches to the entrance of Comanche Trace.
Kyle Burow, City of Kerrville director of engineering, explained the process of acquiring a speed limit change to a state highway, saying “the city can request it and then TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) does the analysis.”
“The study is evaluated (by TxDOT) and a recommendation is brought back to the city and we bring it to you for direction on enforcement,” Burow said. “And, that is what we are doing tonight, for that last step, before we go to the actual initiation and enforcement.”
Burow said the study included a 5-mile stretch of Highway 173 from Loop 534 to Heap Lane, which transitions from a 45 mile per hour speed limit to 70 from the loop toward Bandera.
Burow said TxDot recommended the reduction from 55 to 50 miles per hour.
However, the slight reduction appeared to be disappointing to most council members, who were hoping for a lower speed limit.
“I’m the one that initiated this on behalf of a citizen and because there is, I think at last count, 36 driveways coming directly on to that highway, I would still like to see it at 45 (mph),” Hughes said. “Can you please explain why we cannot get it down to 45?”
Burow said TxDOT studies the data related to the area of highway being looked at, to include the number of accidents on the roadway.
“There’s not really a large amount of accidents, for this large of an area,” Burow said. “What they really were able to focus on was the current speed of the vehicular traffic and their recommendation was not to go to 45 at this point, based on the traffic volumes and speed they currently have.”
City Manager E.A. Hoppe added the city did ask for a lower speed limit.
“We pushed TxDOT hard to lower it as much as they possibly could do within the bounds of what that traffic engineering study was,” Hoppe said. “Quite frankly, they really didn’t even want to move it to 50, but again, we pushed really hard to get it to 50 within that city limit zone.”
Garcia asked if council could adopt the ordinance at a lower speed limit, but was told by Burow that they could not change the proposed speed limit without going back to TxDOT.
“At this point, they were not agreeable to go beyond 50 and, because it is a state highway, we have to have their agreement,” Hoppe said.
Garcia pointed out the curvy roads, the lack of a left-turn lane and the fact that it is a rural residential area. He said he would rather deny the approval of the ordinance and go back to TxDOT.
Hays said “pursuant to state law, they have to do another speed study, so unless the speed study would be appreciatively different than what they have now … there’s no disgression, they have to do this based on the study and all of the evidence that goes into that.”
“So, we are left with this or nothing, right,” Garcia said.
To which Burrow and Hoppe answered “yes.”
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said he also prefers a speed limit reduction on that section of Highway 173 to be 45 miles per hour.
“Can we request that they put left turn lanes in on that stretch of highway that they don’t have right now,” Hughes said.
“We have made a request to examine the potential for additional turn lanes in locations,” Hoppe said. “They do periodic studies of that, we have added this to their study list.”
Eychner asked what was the best option for council.
“What position are we better in, do we accept this (50-mph limit) and let them look at that (turn lane study), or do we say ‘no’ and wait until they do that,” Eychner said.
Hoppe said he felt getting the reduction now would be best, while also continuing to seek a reduction from TxDOT.
Blackburn said he was trying to turn into a residence on Highway 173 and was challenged with no turn lane and traffic moving at a high rate of speed.
“That’s a problem,” Blackburn said.
James Craft, a Highway 173 resident, provided photos from his driveway, which demonstrated what he sees each day he leaves his home.
“This is a low-visibility area. You have about 3 seconds at 55 miles per hour if you turn out going south on that highway,” Craft said. “You have about 3 seconds before that car becomes visible and is on you. That’s a very short period of time. These are factors that I don’t believe TxDOT has taken into consideration.”
He also provided photos for the entrances to Cypress Landing condominiums and Wheaties Materials, saying that the amount of traffic going in and out of those two locations is very high.
Craft said he initially requested a speed limit change to 45 mph three years ago.
“The possibility of another speed study being done is probable ad fairly likely if the city goes back and rejects this ordinance and ask that another speed study be done,” Craft said. “Now, if you approve the ordinance at 50, which I’m not going to like, but I’ll settle with it, the probability of them coming back and doing a speed study later in a couple of years is pretty high.”
Craft said that he believes one of the biggest factors on the speed study is “contributing factors” on the TxDOT speed study guidelines.
“This section of highway meets four of the seven easily and I’m not sure that TxDOT actually considered those,” Craft said.
He said if council rejects the 50-mph speed limit, they should go back and discuss the contributing factors on the current speed study.
Clarkson then asked Craft how he would vote.
“I know you’ve been very involved in this and my question to you is … if you were sitting up here what would be the better choice,” Clarkson said. “Leave it at 55 for now and hope that they will do something or reduce it to 50 and and hope that they will do something. Either way, we are hoping for something in the future.”
Craft said he would reject the ordinance and go directly back to TxDOT and ask them to review the information based on the criteria that he has provided. And if the ordinance is approved, he would make sure that the issue is addressed again in one year and ask for a 45-mph speed limit.
He pointed out that a new subdivision is being built to house 250 homes and that the traffic will increase exponentially.
Fred Henneke, also a resident on Highway 173, voiced his concerns regarding safety on the road in front of his residence.
“I have the distinction of being one of the 36 driveways that Councilwoman Hughes mentioned that lead directly onto the highway,” Henneke said. “I also will say that I have the dubious distinction of being one of those accidents, having been rear-ended at 55 miles an hour while I was trying to turn into my driveway.”
He said the traffic along Highway 173 has increased at least twice as much as it was five years ago and is only going to get worse.
He praised Craft for his hard work on getting the speed limit issue before council and TxDOT and added “If you ask me, I will take the 50 (mph) and see what we can do about turn lanes, perhaps after the subdivision is completed.”
During council discussion, Eychner said she was torn, but thought that taking the immediate decrease and then going after the construction of turn lanes seems logical.
The remaining council members agreed and just as Eychner was about to make a motion to that effect, Craft asked to speak again, saying that he was told by TxDOT that in order to install turn lanes on Highway 173, the improved shoulders would have be be removed.
Craft said he felt safer having the improved shoulders.
Ultimately, the ordinance was passed on first reading by all members of council to approve the ordinance reducing the speed limit on Highway 173 from Loop 534 to the Comanche Trace entrance from 55 mph to 50 mph.
Financial report
Julie Behrens, director of finance, reported that 84 percent of all property taxes have been collected for a total of $8,753,712 of the $10,720,382 budgeted, saying that there were more than $100,000 of past-due taxes.
Regarding sales tax revenue, Behrens said the city had budgeted $8,614,787 and has received $3,082,110, which Behrens said was an slight increase in what was expected at a 15 percent increase over 2021.
While the revenue reports were positive in most areas, Behrens reported a decrease in water usage, which has resulted in a decrease in water fund revenue.
She said she believed drier weather conditions could prompt the need for water usage in the spring and summer months.
Other Business
• Council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2022-12 on first reading prohibiting the use of engine brakes or similar devices on large trucks being used in the city limits and setting a fine of up to $500 for the infraction.
• On second reading, Ordinance No. 2022-10 was passed 5-0 by council, providing for the annexation of two tracts of land totaling 70 acres located in the Comanche Trace subdivision.
• Council approved Ordinance No. 2022-09 “restating and reaffirming the creation of the Recovery Community Coalition of the City of Kerrville and providing for its purpose, membership, roles and responsibilities, with the provision of said board to be placed within Chapter 2, Article IV of the City’s Code of Ordinances.” This was the second reading of this ordinance.
• Ordinance No. 2022-08 was approved on second reading, which amends the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to account for the receipt of additional revenue, the disbursement of such revenue and to make other amendments as provided.
• Council voted 5-0 to appoint Kerrville citizen Glenn Andrew to the Kerrville Public Utility Board.
Presentations
• Blackburn presented a Kerrville Kindness Award to Stephanie Skrumeda and Phyllis Ricks, on behalf of the Rotary Club of Kerrville, for their six-year efforts in providing traditional holiday meals to families selected to participate in the Kerrville Police Department’s Blue Santa program.
Skrumeda and Ricks have organized and distributed meals during Blue Santa events, adding the Doyle Community Center two years ago.
This year, their efforts provided food for 73 families.
• Blackburn the read a proclamation recognizing March 2022 as “American Red Cross Month,” and highlighted the efforts of the local chapter during the 2021 winter storm.
Patty Morin, representing the American Red Cross - Hill Country Chapter, thanked council and citizens, saying that without the support of the community, they could not provide the services they do.
Consent agenda
Coucil members unanimously adopted the consent agenda, which approved:
• An Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for mutual aid for information technology services between the City of Boerne, City of Kerrville and City of Fredericksburg;
• A resolution creating an ad hoc Solar Eclipse Planning and Emergency Management Committee;
• Minutes from the Feb. 8 Kerrville City Council meeting, and;
• Minutes from the Feb. 15 Kerrville City Council workshop.
