‘Career Day’ at Tivy High School

Students at Tivy High School had the opportunity to learn about various careers that have jobs available, in many cases, here in Kerrville.
The focus of Friday’s Career Day event was to have local professionals on campus to visit with students about the educational and skill requirements for a variety of careers that would give them a job in this area.
“This apprenticeship program works out for the average person while you are getting paid,” said KPUB lineman Richie Clemens. “and you get paid while you learn.”
Clemens said he looks at the “older guys” who work at KPUB and how they teach him and other beginners and said, “Now I can teach others.”
KPUB’s apprenticeship program has four levels. A new hire starts out as a helper. At that level he learns how to work the truck equipment and goes to pole climbing school and then continues through the additional three levels of training.
“There’s so many rewards to this job and, I get to go home every night,” Clemens said.
Craig Lenard who works for Art Lenard Construction, a local family-owned company, and a former school teacher, had the students in his sophomore geometry class presentation actively involved in learning about the variety of jobs available under the “construction” category. He included a list of the jobs and had the students perform several detailed tasks.
“Details matter in this industry,” Lenard explained. “We use performance-based pay. An employee who goes ‘above and beyond’ gets paid more. Each one of those jobs has a dollar sign attached to it.”
Lenard discussed salaries of different contractor-related jobs with the students and had them guess what the average salary in each of the specific jobs might be.
He showed the students a list of more than two dozen jobs that are available locally in the construction industry, and which jobs require a college degree or only a certification from a trade school.
Most trade schools provide a certification program in 12 to 24 months rather than the four to five years required for a college degree.
He also stressed the role of mathematics in the construction industry, especially geometry, and extending knowledge learned in high school into the workplace. Someone can make good money with the skills learned in high school and later, skills learned on the job, and then he can make “a lot of money,” Lenard told the students.
“It’s all about how to motivate people, so you want to find an employer that will motivate you,” Lenard added. “Your salary depends on your quality and your value to the company.”
Several students were engaged in working on flight simulators in the schools aviation technology classroom. The program was established four years ago to help inspire students to pursue careers in the aviation industry. Several aviation-related businesses, Mooney and Killdeer, are ready to hire new employees with the background being offered in the class at Tivy.
