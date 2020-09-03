SU reports zero cases of COVID-19 during surveillance testing

Schreiner University began its scheduled surveillance testing for COVID-19 yesterday in accordance with the University’s published protocols. Under the direction of Peterson Health, the University conducted 58 student tests and 13 employee tests. These were rapid response tests that are statistically unlikely to return a false positive. After analyzing the tests at Peterson Regional Medical Center, all tests were negative.
“This is very good news, and I appreciate how the entire campus community has come together to keep everyone else safe and healthy,” said Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University President, in a statement to the campus community. “We are on our way to being able to take our first set of careful steps back from our current safety restrictions. Before I am willing to consider this, though, I want the campus to have accomplished two weeks of all negative tests through the surveillance testing process. Because we are halfway to this threshold, I am asking everyone to be vigilant in adhering to safety standards.”
“Our priority was clear from the onset - the safety of our students, employees and the community in which we reside - as we continue to provide a premiere education to our students.” said Toby Appleton, Marketing and Communications Manager at Schreiner University. “The results we received today are a testament to everyone’s collective diligence in adhering to the protocols and the efficacy of those protocols that the University leadership team established.”
Schreiner University will continue weekly surveillance testing of both employees and students. More information on Schreiner University’s safety protocols can be found at schreiner.edu.
