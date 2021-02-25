Sheriff details response to winter storm

In speaking with Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha Friday morning, he was exhausted, but beaming with pride in the effort put forth by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office to protect both citizens and inmates amid unprecedented obstacles caused by last week’s historic winter storm.
“In those seven days, our officers responded to 538 calls for service, 61 of which were vehicle accidents that we worked or assisted with,” Leitha said. “It was nonstop, but everyone from the deputies on the street to our dispatchers and jail staff did an amazing job.”
For Leitha and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the trouble began on Thursday, Oct. 11, when Highway 16 became a threat to motorists after the weight of ice on power lines snapped the utility poles, leaving the live lines in the roadway.
While utility workers used a bucket truck to lift the lines off of the roadway, deputies were required to control traffic. The operation lasted overnight, requiring Leitha to call in off-duty officers to remain on scene.
“There were something like six poles busted,” Leitha said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
But it would only get worse and more dangerous from there as sleet and sub-freezing temperatures set in, causing ice to accumulate on the roads.
The next night, deputies responded to several accidents on Interstate 10.
“As vehicles attempted to go up the hill on the interstate, near the Kerrville exit, they just started sliding back down into each other,” Leitha said. “Traffic was backing up and it was a dangerous situation.”
Deputies assisted Department of Public Safety Troopers in shutting down the interstate.
“These guys were on the interstate, the temperature was in the teens and they were trying to stop vehicles that were driving on ice,” Leitha said. “I was standing in the dispatch room and heard one of my guys yelling for someone to get out of the way because a vehicle was sliding toward them.”
Leitha said one of his deputies was forced to dive out of the way of the out-of-control vehicle.
“He’s going to be alright, but he dislocated one of his fingers,” Leitha said. “That could have been so bad and were are greatful nothing worse happened that night.”
It was at that point that he and Chief Deputy Chris Lalonde decided they would camp out a the office.
“We brought in cots and we’ve been staying here all week,” Leitha said.
It was good thing he and Lalonde decided to stay on site, as a water mane break at the KCSO occurred overnight.
“Everyone pitched in and got the water turned off and were pushing mops to mitigate the damage,” Leitha said.
In the meantime, the weather continued to pummel the community and worsened day after day.
“In addition to keeping our residents safe, we also want to protect our inmates,” Leitha said. “Earlier this week, we were told by our food distributor that they would not be able to make our scheduled delivery due to road conditions. We knew we would be all right for a couple of days and they said they would get here on Wednesday, but that didn’t happen either. You know our inmates aren’t able to go out and get themselves something to eat, so it’s our job to make sure they are fed. We reached out to H-E-B and a few others and were able to get the food we needed and our regular delivery will be here today.”
Leitha, who was sworn into office on Jan. 1, is a 31-year veteran peace officer, but said he has never worked through a situation like he was faced with from Feb. 11 through Feb. 18.
“I know we are a new administration, but I felt like I learned a lot about the people in this office and they learned a lot about Chris and I,” Leitha said. “What struck me the most about the officers, dispatchers and jailers in this office is their heart for what they do.”
Leitha said many of his officers slept in the hallways of the KCSO because they could not get home to their famlies, and were happy to wake up and get back into a patrol car or take emergency calls. The same scenario occured with jail staff and dispatchers.
“It was amazing to see. I was so impressed with each of them,” Leitha said. “The professionalism and caring that each of them have for the community and each other is awesome.”
Like so may other first responders, Leitha said his deputies risked their own safety to help citizens in ways in ways that he will always remember.
“Over the past week, we had 113 calls for welfare concerns,” Leitha said. “This is when a friend or family member is worried about their loved one and cannot get in contact with them. They ask us to check on them and make sure they are okay. Many of these places were pretty far out in the county, so they had no electricity and often no cell phone or landline service.”
In one instance, Leitha said. Sgt. Jeff Bowman stepped up to assist where others couldn’t.
“We had a family member trying to contact their parents and they were worried. Our patrol unit couldn’t get up there. It was way out off Upper Turtle Creek Road,” Leitha said. “Sgt. Bowman took his personal four wheel drive vehicle and was able to make contact. They were all right, but needed some fire wood and he gave them some wood for their fire.”
After hearing the wood had been delivered and her parents were safe, the couple’s daughter reached out to Leitha.
“I have to personally thank you for checking on my parents and taking them wood. I feel you went above and beyond and I truly feel like you may have saved their lives,” the daughter wrote. “My mom told me she had just prayed to God to help them and that she didn’t know if they would survive the night and 30 minutes later your deputy knocked on the door.”
It’s calls like this one that Leitha and Lalonde say will stick with them forever.
“People were scared and we helped them in any way we could,” Leitha said.
In some instances, deputies transported citizens to local shelters or a safe home. Some citizens were in need of medication.
“We had one gentleman who needed his seizure medicine. It was at the post office, but he couldn’t get to it,” Leitha said. “The man actually lived in the city limits, so I reached out to (Kerrville Police Department) Chief Chris McCall. They confirmed with the post office that the medication was there and a KPD officer delivered the medication.”
The interagency cooperation, Leitha said, was exceptional.
“We all communicated really well and helped each other out,” Leitha said. “Whether it was KPD, DPS, Ingram Police Department or volunteers, we worked really well together.”
Leitha said he specifically appreciated the hard work of the local volunteer fire departments.
“We had people like Chief Brian Alexander at the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department really step up to help us reach people in those far-out areas,” Leitha said. “In many cases we couldn’t get to locations in that area for welfare concern calls because of the roads, and they would make contact and help transport people who needed shelter. Their help was invaluable. Center Point (VFD) did the same for us. I don’t know if our citizens realize just how valuable our volunteers are to this community. They are so important.”
In the midst of the chaos, Leitha was faced with complications in keeping his units fueled up, as gasoline became scarce due to power outages and delivery complications.
“I contacted the folks at Maxey Energy and David Fritz at Mini Mart and we were able to create a plan to fuel up our patrol units,” Leitha said. “These people, this community, really stepped up to help in any way they could. We are truly blessed.”
While a great deal of attention will rightly be placed on those responding to the many calls for help, Leitha said the unsung heroes in all of this are the dispatchers … the first point of contact for emergency calls.
“I was really struck by the compassion and professionalisim these men and women showed our citizens during unprecedented call volume,” Leitha said. “The public will never know how stressful the job is for emergency call operators on a regular day, but over the past week, the phones never stopped. The callers were panicked and scared. Our dispatchers were so supportive and effective, despite fielding nonstop calls. I hope each of them knows how much I appreciate them.”
While there are many stories to tell of bravery and dedication on behalf of his office, Leitha said the big takeaway for he and Lalonde is pride … pride in serving and protecting at the highest levels of professionalism and dedication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.