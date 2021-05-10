Larry Hesketh of Kerrville is in his third and fourth weeks traveling around Texas by following the state border; and here he reports on travels from the Panhandle and south towards north-central Texas.
He started week three at Perryton (Ochiltree county) and when he left there, one of his first unusual sightings was a black Angus cow standing outside a fence near the highway he was driving on.
“I looked for the nearest house along the road and knocked on the door, but nobody answered. I went back to the road and found another neighbor had driven up on the scene. She turned her vehicle around and helped ‘fence it in’ along the fence; and so did I,” Hesketh said.
“She said she knew the owner of the Angus and they had been notified and were on their way to get it back in its pasture.”
Hesketh said when he first turned south to drive down the east side of the Panhandle, he also saw two flocks of wild turkeys, and the “toms” were recognizable compared to the females.
He said at Canadian (Hemphill County), he got off the highway to look for a shop previously featured on “Texas Country Reporter” about a man who was making furniture out of tree stumps. But after looking around the area and asking questions, he had no luck. So he changed his route at highways 1268 and 48.
His next destination was Pampa, where he had heard there was a regionally famous “Coney Island Hot Dogs” eatery.
“That was so good! And they also had homemade peach pie,” he said.
Back on the highway, he was looking for Fort Elliott, an old Texas military fort outside Mobeetie (Wheeler County) but couldn’t find it. In town, he was told all traces of the old fort were gone, but a museum in the town had some mementos on display.
Nearby on FM48 east of Pampa (Gray County), his next stop was the actual intersection pictured at the end of the movie “Castaway” when the lead character portrayed by Tom Hanks has finally delivered the box he saved when disaster struck and he became a castaway. And he stands on the empty flat highway intersection trying to decide where to go next.
“That intersection was as barren as it looked in the movie,” Hesketh said, “but there also were lots of wind turbines in the area now. There was still a sign there for the Arrington Ranch where the package was delivered in the movie, at Hwy. 83 and the old Route 66, but that site was too far. There is a Shamrock restaurant and small museum at the highway intersection.”
Next he traveled down to Childress (Childress County) on a Sunday, and attended services at First United Methodist Church and had lunch afterwards. He spent the night there before heading to Wichita Falls (Wichita County) and Shepherd Air Force Base.
“I was looking for the AF school that transferred there from Cheyenne, Wy., where I attended, a school for ‘Outside Wire and Antenna Installation and Maintenance.’ When I finished the one in Wyoming, it was 2 degrees and I was on my way to St. Louis, Mo.,” Hesketh said. “The school was to learn to climb 90-foot poles for wire installation; and sometimes we’d go to Andrews AFB. I once climbed a 400-foot tower, too.”
He said he found the school at Shepherd AFB; and then visited the Museum of Art at Midwestern University, where the displays included impressive paintings by Cassals and Pollock.
His next route was Lindsey, close to Gainesville, on the way to Fort Worth to meet a friend from out of state, James Nancarrow, also retired Air Force. The two agreed to meet and travel together for a couple days.
“Our route was to go to Texarkana or Shreveport next. And from there my friend was going north to visit other Air Force friends, as far as Minneapolis, Minn.,” Hesketh said. “But we stopped in Fort Worth (Parker and Tarrant Counties) to see the art at the Kimball and Amon Carter museums.”
On Friday, Hesketh planned to be in Paris (Lamar County) near the Oklahoma border; and Texarkana after that.
“I hope to see a past preacher friend there that’s back in the states from a mission trip.”
Hesketh’s research says the easternmost place in Texas is a place called Bonweir. And his next stops then will be Kilgore and Carthage.
He added, “All over the state so far, where roads and bridges have signs about creeks or lakes, they’re all dry, dry, dry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.