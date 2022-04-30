Officer injured during arrest incident

A Kerrville Police Department offficer was injured and multiple patrol vehicles were damaged when KPD and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement officers responded to the scene of a reported attepted carjacking incident.
According to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, public information officer, the incident began in the 900 block of Harper Road, which runs just outside the Kerrville city limit on Wednesday, April 20, at 10:14 p.m.
“A KPD officer responded to assist a Kerr County Sheriff’s deputy, who was responding to a report of a male subject attempting to highjack cars with a weapon,” Lamb said. “The officer and deputy arrived in the area and began speaking to a witness when a male subject arrived on scene and stated that the subject, later identified as David Beaird, 20, was still walking down the road at a fast pace.”
Lamb said the male subject then advised that Beard was a relative and was now located in the 1000 block of Harper Road.
“He also provided medical information (on Beaird), which we are choosing to keep confidential,” Lamb said.
The KPD officer and KCSO deputy, accompanied by the male subject, located Beaird in the 1200 block of Harper Road.
“Beaird was holding a large metal pole, later shown to be a pole a road sign would be mounted on,” Lamb said. “Beaird struck his relative’s vehicle with the pole and the relative drove away, at which point Beaird turned his attention to the KCSO deputy and the KPD officer.”
Lamb said the unnamed KPD officer deployed his taser, which he described as “momentarily effective.”
“Beaird began advancing on the KPD officer and the KCSO deputy, charging at them and threatening them with the metal pole, but the officer and deputy were able to safely move away from Beaird while giving Beaird multiple commands to stop and get on the ground. Beaird did not comply,” Lamb said. “Beaird struck both the KPD officer’s patrol unit and the KCSO deputy’s patrol unit with the metal pole multiple times, causing damage to both.”
Lamb said a second KPD officer arrived on scene to assist and a similar scene ensued.
“Beaird turned his attention to this officer and charged at him, while ignoring commands to stop and get on the ground,” Lamb said. “Beaird threw the metal pole at the KPD officer, striking him on the hand. Beaird was then tackled and placed in handcuffs after resisting officers.”
The KPD officer struck with the pole was treated for a laceration and contusion at Peterson Regional Medical Center and was released.
“Throughout the entirety of this incident, our KPD officers and the KCSO deputy worked together as a team to safely take this person into custody,” Lamb said. “They showed tremendous restraint in a dangerous situation and, as a result of their efforts, Beaird was arrested without injuring a member of the public.”
Beaird was transported to the Kerr County Jail, where he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of criminal mischief. Beaird remains in custody, being held on bonds totaling $230,000.
