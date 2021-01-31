Wellness IVs boosting immunity, hydration

Wellness IVs have taken on a new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic and one local couple has taken an idea popular in places like Las Vegas, Nev. to a new level by creating a business model dedicated to providing mobile infusion services designed for hydration and including immunity-boosting vitamins.
Prior to the global pandemic, wellness IVs were often sought for relief of a hangover, but today infusions include vitamins such as zinc and Vitamin D, which are considered immunity-boosting in the fight against COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Blair and Michelle Casey, co-owners of HILLCO IV & Wellness, offer local options for these infusions by IV of helpful fluid, vitamins and other fortifying additives, offering similar services to customers across the Hill Country.
They work under the direction of a medical doctor who can be consulted by the Caseys and facilitates their supply orders, Blair said.
Blair is a trained and licensed paramedic with fire department and other emergency services experience. He said he personally had experience with such IVs from doing these sessions after working at fire scenes.
Both he and Michelle have received IV supplemental infusion themselves, for Blair, sometimes every two to three weeks, and injections more often.
Michelle is a massage therapist and aesthetician.
“I started asking Blair about doing this ‘IV Wellness’ business starting four or five years ago. These IV and ‘wellness’ parties and businesses have been popular in Las Vegas and other ‘party cities’ where people drink and party too much, and get one of these sessions to combat hangovers,” Michelle Casey said.
“And the next nearest ‘IV Wellness’ places to Kerrville are in Fredericksburg and Boerne,” Blair added.
“We found a doctor, the ‘man behind the scenes,’ and he approves all our protocols. And each patient has to pass all the protocols before any supplementation is done,” Blair said
“We were ready to start offering our services last March; and then COVID started affecting all businesses and services, so we decided to wait that out,” he said. “And we were having problems then with back-ordered supplies. But it worked out. And people are more conscious now about what they put in their bodies.”
Now they have a growing list of clients, and have provided their IV Wellness services at people’s business locations, their homes, and occasionally outdoors as requested – even at a public park. Some of their clients are athletes who compete in various contests, they said; and some clients used to drive to San Antonio or elsewhere to get the same supplemental infusions, or to their doctor’s office.
Options
The options the Caseys offer from their IV and wellness business include:
• General Hydration – ($139), includes a blend of IV fluids, electrolytes, B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6; “formulated for quick hydration that will leave you feeling revitalized, refreshed and energized.”
• Hangover Relief – ($159), “this mix of IV fluids, B-vitamins, vitamin C, and anti-nausea medications will quickly reverse the symptoms of a hangover and detoxify your body.”
• Immunity – ($199), “includes a blend of IV fluids, vitamin C, zinc, and B-vitamins to cleanse your body and supercharge your immune system to fight off or prevent illness.”
• Athlete Recovery – ($179), “recover from workouts or illness; support faster muscle healing and reduce inflammation with this blend of IV fluids, amino acids, mineral blend, vitamin C, and B-vitamins.”
• Inner Beauty – ($199), “a blend of IV fluids, Biotin, and vitamin C to promote cleansing the body, support hair and nail growth, and promote healthier skin.”
The Caseys offer specific injections for $30 each, of B-12, “LipoStat Plus,” vitamin C, and Benadryl added to an infusion to assist with sleep.
They said these are all different ways to get all the vitamins and nutrients that people need. And most people are chronically dehydrated, they said, as of everything a person drinks, the body only absorbs about 20 percent.
Blair said the mix of fluids in the “Immunity Bag” is the same “mix” (by coincidence) as medical personnel have given to some COVID patients.
They said they steer some clients to first do more research, and to talk to their primary doctors.
The process
When they provide a supplemental infusion, they get a basic medical history from the customer/patient before a decision to administer the IV. Each bag of IV fluid contains 1 liter (or 1,000 cc’s) of normal saline, “the same as is given in an ambulance or and emergency room,” Blair said.
To the saline solution, they can add vitamins B 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, plus vitamin C, and if requested Zofran, an anti-nausea drug. Blair said this is the same drug used by paramedics in ambulances and by doctors.
They have worked with athletes on trail runs and at “cross-fit” competitions.
“The injections are wildly popular, such as the B-12 I’ve gotten from doctors before,” Blair said. “It gets rid of ‘brain fog’ and helps if you keep feeling like you have to ‘crash’ for an afternoon nap. And there are some others that clients may do weekly or bi-weekly.”
They said for athletes, the requests often are for B-complex and vitamin C plus amino acids supplemental infusions, from possibly over-training, for example for marathons.
Michelle can be contacted for massages; and for information and appointments for other supplemental infusions.
She is available by appointment only by calling or texting (361) 920-0995.
Infusion options
Of all their listed options, Blair said the top two IVs their customers request are the ones for Immunity, and Athlete Recovery. And the third most popular option so far is the General Hydration injection.
“We work closely with several gyms in town,” Michelle said.
“We’ve probably seen 400 people in the past month,” Blair said.
Michelle said, “My thought was, our ‘beauty bag’ IV would be most popular, and it’s not.”
“We don’t quite work 24/7, but we have gotten calls at 6 a.m.,” Blair said.
Blair previously worked for Kerrville Fire Department as a paramedic, learning basics of IVs in basic EMT care; and now also works for Bexar County Emergency Services District 2, usually shifts of two days on and four days off.
“We did a lot of research, and keep it simple for the customers,” Michelle said.
“Some people have had bad experiences with needles in general,” Blair said.
Michelle added, “We know this seems excessive for ‘preventive maintenance’ for some people.”
But they also have had reports from clients who chose to stop getting the IV supplemental infusions because they thought they were not getting the wanted effects; and later noticed the difference without them.
“We can’t guarantee the results, but we want people to feel better and healthier, and have a better lifestyle and take their lives back into their own hands,” Blair said. “We have good conversations about food and water, healthy lifestyle and having the best life as long as they can.
Usual infusion
They said when one of them arrives for an appointment, it takes 10 to 15 minutes to set up the IV, attach the liter of fluid and mix up the right combination, in front of the patient; and they talk while that happens – “about their business or family and home life, just to get acquainted.”
Then it takes about 30 minutes for the liquid in the IV to flow into the client.
Blair and Michelle work with other trained professionals, and they say it’s common for a client to “click better” with a certain person for these IV supplemental infusions, injections, or massages. Clients will ask for appointments with their preferred “provider” when they call.
“We are ‘mobile’ and will travel reasonable distances. We generally cover the Hill Country.”
And they have provided services for whole “parties” of adults, from family groups up to 16 to 20, at a time, with multiple “providers” for some occasions.
For information, call or text (361) 935-0992 or visit www. HILLCOIV.com.
