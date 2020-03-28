No shelter in place order issued, mobile COVID-19 screening clinic to open

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn praised the response of the community amid social distancing restrictions, Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson announced the implementation of a drive-through COVID-19 screening location, the differences between “screening” and “testing” for the virus were explained and no shelter in place order was issued during a Joint Operation Team update given at a press conference held Friday afternoon at Kerrville City Hall.
“While we still don’t have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kerrville, it is important to note that screening for the virus is happening locally,” Mayor Bill Blackburn said. “We will not be calling today for a move to shelter in place, or a shutdown, or a work stoppage locally. We continue to follow guidance from the State of Texas and Governor Abbott, who has not issued a statewide order to shelter in place. Obviously, we reserve the right to do so, should our local situation change dramatically in the coming days and weeks.”
Blackburn urged the public to continue to observe social distancing and hygiene guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control in attempt to keep family, friends and neighbors safe.
“We have had tremendous support from our citizens, local businesses, grocery stores, restaurants and more in our efforts to contain COVID-19,” Blackburn said. “Working together, we can get through this and we can grow stronger through it. To our local businesses that have been affected by the response to this illness, local citizens, banks, city, county, state and federal government are seeking ways to be of help. We want hurting businesses to be healthy again.”
Blackburn pointed out that the local healthcare community, local governments, KISD, Schreiner University and first responders are working hand-in-hand, as a cohesive team, to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
“In fact, one of the best things we have going for us right now is the cooperation and collaboration of the community leadership,” Blackburn said.
Peterson Health
Edmondson confirmed that no positive COVID-19 cases have been reported within Kerr County, but warned that may not always be the case.
“As I’ve said from the beginning, it’s not a matter of ‘if,’ but ‘when’ (a positive COVID-19 case is reported) and when we receive word from the Texas Department of State Health Services, we will immediately inform our employees, physicians and medical staff everywhere, our valued healthcare partners and the general public,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson noted the rise in the number of local patients being screened daily.
“So let me take a minute and clarify the difference between screening and testing,” Edmondson said. “Peterson Regional Medical Center and physician’s offices screen individuals with appropriate symptoms that meet the CDC and Texas State Department of Health Services guidelines, which have reportedly been mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. This preliminary workup determines if you meet the criteria to be tested. If so, specimens via a nasal swab are collected at the hospital or physicians’ offices then sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services or commercial labs to be tested. Results are reported between 24-48 hours, though the wait time is increasing as more and more tests are being collected.”
Edmondson urged citizens experiencing any of the defined symptoms to contact their primary healthcare provider or the Texas Department of State Health Service Public Heath Region 8, whose number can be obtained by calling the Peterson Health COVID-19 Hotline at 896-4200.
“Our hotline hours have been expanded, as of today, by popular demand,” Edmondson said. “You can now call between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.”
In addition, Edmondson said the mobile Peterson Outreach Clinic will be operational beginning Monday, featuring drive-in screenings for COVID-19 daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“This new service is by appointment only and is designed for people who are experiencing respiratory symptoms as outlined by the CDC,” Edmondson said. “The Hill Country Youth Events Center is the perfect facility to set up such a clinic and it helps remove symptomatic people away from the hospital and medical offices, like social distancing, where we are treating current patients with other healthcare needs. Again, we thank the County for making this available to us and for all the support from our city and county partners.”
While times are trying for everyone, Edmondson said he is proud of how the collective leadership community has responded.
“I believe there is a silver lining for all of us to learn from COVID-19. Peterson Health is learning that crisis’ like this can bring out the best in people and organizations. In this case, COVID-19 has created one of the strongest partnerships in the region, if not the state,” Edmondson said. “The work that we have done together is unprecedented. And, the ideas and solutions the Peterson Health team come up with each and every day amazes me. Everyone is working around the clock to create resources, to educate, to communicate, to initiate new programs, to extend services or hours or to step out of their position in order to help where needed without being asked. We remain positive and calm and continue to meet our mission to provide exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care inside and out and do whatever it takes to support the needs of our community.”
Schreiner University
Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick reported the challenges to serve students under the current executive order given by Governor Greg Abbott.
“It’s been challenging at Schreiner. We’ve moved to an all-virtual learning environment on Monday of this week. Our history and our preference has been to deliver courses in a face-to-face learning environments and, literally, overnight, our extraordinary faculty, staff and students have stood up all these new virtual learning spaces. So, courses are being done at a distance as well as all of the services we traditionally provide at a residential campus. That includes everything from exercise classes, to lectures, to tutoring and counseling services as well. The campus is largely closed down now. We are still open for business, but we’ve limited access to buildings and grounds as everyone practices social distancing. We know our colleagues in Kerrville Independent School District have wrestled through some of these came challenges and I think Dr. (Mark) Foust and I would agree that all of these constituents in our organizations have responded to it in extraordinary ways.”
Kerrville Independent School District
Dr. Mark Foust, KISD superintendent, said he has been “blessed and amazed at the cooperation and collaboration of our teachers, our leaders, our paraprofessionals, our food services folks, our maintenance and operations, as well as custodians, who have worked together seamlessly and we are doing everything we can to serve the students of this community. This week, our food services started our ‘Community Feed’ program. We received an update earlier in the week. Initially, we were told that parents had to have their students with them to pick up meals, but those regulations were relaxed and if students are not with their parents, they can still come get those meals. We are approaching 5,000 meals served to the community this week. That’s breakfast and lunch. What a blessing we are able to help in that way. I would also say that our teachers have been meeting and working incredibly hard this week to transition to these brand new systems of online learning. This week, we had a resource of learning from home, which was really just set aside for our parents to work with their students this week and it was a continuing education resource. We will transition formally away from learning at home to Virtual KISD, which will begin Monday, March 30. ‘Flexible learning’ is one way to describe it. Virtual learning is flexible as to where, when and how students learn and is based be based on their needs and their time availability. Out teachers are going to be communicating directly with their students to make sure they get the support and the resources they need to continue their learning. We are going to passionately and aggressively pursue completely diminishing or eliminating learning gaps that could arise because of this crisis.”
Due to limitations in gatherings, only members of the Joint Operation Team (City of Kerrville, Peterson Health, Kerr County, KISD and Schreiner University) were allowed in council chambers. Members of the press were invited to call in with questions:
Why the mobile testing center?
“We’re seeing a little bit of bump in our volume at Peterson Urgent Care for respiratory issues,” Edmondson said. “Again, I want to make sure the community understands the difference between screening and testing. If someone qualifies under the CDC guidelines and we call the Texas Department of State Health Services and if they believe this person should be tested, we get their approval. We don’t have any control over whether they get tested or not, that is up to the state to determine if they meet that criteria and then we will send specimens off to get tested. We’ve been testing from Day 1, but we are limited and not in control of that from our perspective.”
What does ‘“Presumptive Positive” mean?
“The term “Presumptive Positive” is no longer being used. Initially when those test that were sent out to either private labs or the state labs …. if they tested positive at that time were considered ‘Presumptive Positive’ until they were confirmed by the CDC. The CDC is no longer considering them “presumptive” anymore and are considering them final determination of positive,” Kerr County Emergency Coordinator Dub Thomas said.
Why no shelter in place?
“As I mentioned, that is an action we may take, but at this point, where we have no confirmed cases, it does not make sense to take that step, because that has all kinds of ramifications if we go that direction … negative ramifications … however, if we see that is clearly needed to protect life and health, we will do it. So it remains an option,” Blackburn said. “I am very carefully listening to people who have experience in this and are watching things very carefully and I would be very willing to go to shelter in place if it needed.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly also responded.
“Frankly, we don’t think it’s absolutely necessary yet. The crisis we are dealing with is a health crisis, for sure, but it’s also an economic crisis and once we issue a shelter in place order, that will shut down commerce virtually completely at that point. We have a lot of people in this county that do not have benefits and the minute we shut that down, their income stops and we don’t know for how long, so at this point, we are trying to keep everything going just as it is and monitor the situation. If things change, we are prepared to make the change on the spot.”
Staffing at the hospital?
“We are working within our own hospital, where we’ve had to cut back in services, for example elective surgeries, we have surgical nurses and other staff that can be redeployed within the hospital and cross-trained and that is what we are doing at this given point in time. We are anticipating for a surge to happen and, if that’s the case, we have staff that’s going to double up and help out in case of a surge. We are also working with Schreiner University and their plan and nursing program of students to deploy and work with. We have several of those students at the hospital in training. We’ve also had retired nurses who have reached out to us and are willing to work in a capacity if that is needed.
Are citizen needs increasing or unmet?
“We are monitoring that pretty closely. I’ve even asked the council to step up and help with that and they have willingly done so. We are checking with the food banks on a regular basis or the pantries to see how they are doing. Right now they have a lot of folks coming through and they have food. They are concerned about what will happen if this goes on, so we are looking at how to deal with that longer term in working with the food banks. The issue is really transportation of food, not a lack of food. So we are addressing that,” City Manager Mark McDaniel said. “We are hearing from businesses or individuals and it is tough. There are individuals who have been laid off and I am very pleased that congress is getting this bill through final passage and I hope the president signs it soon … whether that is in the form of payroll taxes or additional unemployment benefits. Lastly, I would say that the mayor (Blackburn) has been talking to some of our business leaders about things that we might want to do locally, and I have been proud of the way that our chamber of commerce has stepped up and made sure that people know how to get access. Then just yesterday, in our weekly executive discussion, we had conversation about what is next for restoration …. you know once we get past the emergency, what about restoration? So we are already thinking down the road as to what needs to be done to provide that. So, yes, we are seeing additional need and we are trying to make sure that is being met.”
Blackburn also responded.
“I have been pleased and encouraged by the number of people who are trying to find ways to help local businesses. Restaurants, certainly, but other businesses as well. How do we give them business? How do we help them make it through this? So, I’m seeing that we have businesses that are hurting, then we have the individuals who have been laid off who are hurting and how we address both of those is critical, I believe, to the future of this community. Fortunately, there are people stepping up. There are people helping and I think what has been passed in Washington is going to be of help as well,” Blackburn said.
Why so long for test results?
Peterson Health Chief Medical Officer Mack Blanton said testing samples are sent to either a public health lab or a commercial lab.
“As the testing increases, locally, across the state and across the nation, those labs capacities are going to be more and more stressed. So, the time for the testing is increased a little bit and it’s purely due to the demand against the capacity of the labs’ testing capability. There are tests that are coming out that will have a much quicker turnaround and we are looking forward to having those.”
Only positive test results reported?
“That’s right. If they come back negative, there is nothing to report. We communicate with the patient and what they need to know,” Edmondson said.
Blanton added that while the public is informed of the location and number of positive tests, Peterson Health does report all test results to the state health department, whether negative or positive.
Wi-fi hotspots and laptops to KISD students?
“Before spring break, we were afraid something like this might happen, we gave a student survey and got as much information as we could on the technology the students had available in their homes and whether they had access to the internet. That survey identified we had a little under 300 students that said they did not have access to internet in their home and a much larger number of students that said they did not have access to devices. That grant from KPSF (Kerrville Public School Foundation) was incredibly helpful to help us make a purchase of additional computers … laptops that we are going to get out to our students. We have roughly 1,100 devices, between iPads and laptops, that we are distributing to our students. We have ordered 400 mobile hotspots that families will be able to have in their homes. We will take care of those first 300 identified and any others that come up.”
Open by Easter?
“That seems remote. I wish it were true,” Blackburn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.