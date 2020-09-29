Talking ‘Texas’ at Schreiner University

As Dr. Donald S. Frazier tells it, the fact that he’s at Schreiner University now, at “The Texas Center” on campus is the culmination of his graduate studies with professor Grady McWhiney at Texas Christian University years ago, and the persistence of SU President Charlie McCormick to make SU’s “Texas Center” a “destination.”
McCormick said last May, “People from all over the U.S. and the world will be moving to Texas. It is the mission of the Texas Center to help all of these new Texans understand how they fit into the Texas story, and how the story they will be writing in the future is not altogether a new story, but the continuation of a story that has been told throughout the state’s history.”
Frazier said after he graduated from TCU, Dr. McWhiney called to ask Frazier to visit him, because his health was bad, and the professor wanted to discuss the state and future distribution of his library.
“Doc asked for help getting his affairs in order. And we talked about creating a 501(c)3 organization, which we formed in 1995,” Frazier said.
Frazier drew on his own background that includes jobs as a journalist, working in TV sports, and acting as a gunfighter at a Six Flags park, among others.
“And then Doc’s health improved, and our plans changed with it. During the history education project, we bought State House Press in Austin, and a touring company that specializes in taking groups to European battlefields.”
At first McWhiney’s library/book collection was housed in a museum at Buffalo Gap, Texas, Frazier said; and he worked with the staff and supporters there until they “grew” that collection, and the museum created an endowment fund for self-support.
While that was happening, Frazier and McWhiney went into the public education business, including a YouTube channel with thousands of “historical” programs.
“I was living in Abilene with my family and about five years ago, Schreiner University approached me about this Texas Center. But at the time I was busy with family affairs and told Dr. McCormick it wasn’t a good time for me to move and take this on,” Frazier said.
But he started the foundation of an educational/history program with SU as a consultant.
“Dr. McCormick is subtle but very persistent. Things aren’t off his radar until he says they are. And I finally contacted Dr. McCormick again. And then I got a visit from the Schreiner provost last year in Abilene.”
This Texas Center is part of the strategic plan for the university, Frazier said, and when they asked him about creating a combination library and exhibition space for maps, photographs and Texas artifacts, “I told them I could check this box off in about one week. It put the McWhiney collection under one roof and fit with the education experience.
“Pretty much the whole collection was in Abilene, and at SU the old Guy Griggs Building was empty. Some of the collection was on the second floor of the library at McMurray University and other places in Taylor County. I like museums and have worked with many. This put everything I’d been working for in one spot, and SU hired me June 1.”
Frazier’s new job at SU is multi-faceted. He teaches one class for Schreiner students’ credit; manages The Texas Center collection; continues to help produce YouTube material in a “production studio” in the building; hosts public visitors and scholarly inquiries; and has his students use the collection in their studies and assigned projects.
The Texas Center on campus
The building on campus offered Frazier a lobby at the front doors and about six other rooms that he could fill with his collection and activities.
It’s not an extension of the university’s Logan Library, but a separate collection and resource.
Frazier supervised the move here of about 44 bookshelves and about 4,000 books, plus maps, oversize posters, paintings and other artwork, artifacts, and even some of the furniture. His wife and daughter personally shelved the books, he said.
SU provided some computers and other furniture; and they produced on campus the front doors and window coverings that announce the center’s name as visitors enter.
Books and items about Texas comprise about 30 percent of this collection, Frazier said. The balance includes materials on the Civil War, the Old South, and the military in general.
That includes old maps, lithographs, old posters and materials about the Alamo.
“To my delight, what we have here applies across age and demographic markers, both rural and urban. We can essentially ‘talk Texas’ and export that to others,” Frazier said. “I see our audience as the 27 million Texans.”
His personal interests include, he says, Texas, the Civil War, and the Texas border area with Mexico. And he started young.
“When I was in sixth grade, I looked at books on the Civil War, and the maps all ended at the west bank of the Mississippi River,” he said. “And then I personally saw in Georgia the graves of 13 Texans who died in the Civil War. And it made me wonder how they got so far from home.”
He said that led him to study the Army of Tennessee; and then, still as a young person, he found a book on Texans fighting in Louisiana.
“Good history ought to tell a great story,” Frazier said. “And all my paintings are battle scenes.”
His own dissertation in graduate school was on Tom Green of Austin; and he said Green’s descendants were so appreciative that they gave him some of the family’s memorabilia. Some of those items also are displayed in the new Texas Center now.
As for newcomers to Texas, Frazier said, “A bunch of folks won’t appreciate what they’re inheriting, but we can help them with that.”
“The fundamentals of Texas don’t change with people’s voting patterns,” he said, “and the entrepreneurship, grit and optimism that’s always been here gets people through bad patches.
“It won’t be easy, but we can pull it off. Texas is not ‘lovely’ in climate or geography. Our job is to tell folks about Texas, and about it being a ‘10th amendment state’ – if something is not explicitly given to the federal government, it’s ours.” And he smiles a lot when he says that.
“This Texas Center is a great opportunity for the Kerrville Community.”
He said he could use the services of a volunteer (unpaid) assistant – “or maybe three assistants” - who can check the book collection for duplicates that can be culled, a project he didn’t have time to do, while moving it all to Kerrville.
Teaching duties
Frazier is teaching a freshman seminar course this fall with six students.
“I have students from all kinds of majors. And their projects for this fall are to create ‘A Texas Life’ script, and then make videos in our studio here by the end of the semester. They’ve picked all kinds of subjects – a famous former Texas Ranger, Mexican-American politics, a ‘Free Thinker’ who lived near here, Earl Rudder, and a Newton Gang outlaw-leader.”
Public access
Frazier said when the SU campus is more open to public visitors, The Texas Center will be open generally Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those wanting to visit can all first at 792-7464, and leave a message if necessary. The website is schreiner. edu/the-texas-center/, which also is linked to SU’s home page. The Texas Center materials need to stay in the building, and cannot be “checked out.”
