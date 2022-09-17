Subdivision rules hearing set for Oct. 11

Commissioners on Monday set a hearing on the county’s new subdivision rules for Tues. Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. in Kerr County Commissioners’ Courtroom at the beginning of their regular meeting.
The new proposed rules, a 120-page document, was posted on the county website (www.co.kerr.tx.us) Monday afternoon and will also be available in hardcopy from the county clerk’s office for a cost of $10. A copy will also be available for review in the county judge’s office.
By law, notice of the hearing must be posted in newspapers and on the bulletin board in the county courthouse lobby, as well as on the county website.
“This is the first major rewrite of the county’s subdivision rules since 1997,” said Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz. Letz has been involved in the two previous subdivision updates and has been instrumental in this process.
Two previous updates had been added to those rules, the last update was in 2007.
“We have been working with outside counsel and we are ready to take the first step of the four they recommended and that’s to hold the public hearing,” said County Judge Rob Kelly.
The district courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse has also been reserved in case there is an overflow crowd wishing to participate in the subdivision rules public hearing.
With the number of proposed developments around the county in recent months, the commissioners hired an outside legal firm to help them rewrite the rules and make sure they included everything that was needed to bring the rules up to current standards.
Last month Kelly said that water availability would be an important part of the new rules. Because the county has no county-owned public water system and owns only the wastewater collection system under-construction in the eastern part of the county, developers must rely on privately or corporate owned central water systems in the subdivisions or private wells.
Recently the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District increased their rules for private wells to require 7 plus acres of land for a private well rather than the previous five acre requirement. The new county rules will mirror the Headwaters requirements.
The county rules encourage developers to use central water systems in new developments.
The new county rules will also require the developer to prove water availability for a minimum of 30 years and will require Headwaters to sign off on the plat before the final county approval of a subdivision.
“These rules look different. They are a different format (from the previous rules),” Letz added .
