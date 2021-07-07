Carrie Rosan (Stapp) Rothrock
Carrie Rosan (Stapp) Rothrock of Kerrville, has left this world to be in the presence of her Heavenly Father. Carrie passed on July 3, 2021.
No services will be held.
She was born April 5, 1952 to John and Ann Stapp in Fredericksburg.
Carrie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother (known as GiGi) and truly loved sister.
She also was an accomplished seamstress (had a fabric stash and sewing room any seamstress would envy), loved the casinos and she hosted a site called “GiGi Goes Gambling”. Carrie was one of the “Wicked Sister” along with her sister Glenna, a business they started that sold hand made articles they sewed, jewelry and motorcycle leather apparel.
She loved her pets, especially her dachshund “Slinky” who preceded her in death.
Carrie graduated from University of Texas San Antonio with a Masters in Nursing degree. She worked in that field for over forty years; becoming a nurse manager at the Kerrville VA where she retired from. She also served as a home health nurse after retiring. She touched many lives in her career through her care and service in nursing.
Carrie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bill Rothrock; her two daughters, Tori and Teresa; and her sister, Glenna. She had two grandchildren, Christina and Christian; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Riley and Reagan Rose. She also had many nieces and nephews who will miss her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ann Stapp.
Psalm 4:8 In peace I will both lie down and sleep; for you alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
