‘Now And Then’ opens Friday

Playhouse 2000 will open the first show in their 2022 season this weekend after a postponement due to COVID cases arising in the show's company. The new comedy "Now And Then" will be presented beginning Friday, Feb. 11, for two weekends.
"We love to celebrate Valentine's Day with a love story," said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We're very excited to be bringing our audience a brand new play by a playwright we have come to know and enjoy."
"Now and Then" was written just five years ago by Sean Grennan, the author behind the comedy "Making God Laugh" that was a huge hit for P2K in their 2017 season.
"Sean has created a wonderful exploration of the kind of 'what if' questions we all go through over the course of living our lives together. Whether the show has a 'happy ending' or not will depend - a little bit - on each audience member's experience."
The play features four talented actors creating a pair of couples separated by a generation. Brad Gilbert and Meg Ellisore are "Jamie" and "Abby," a pair of 20-somethings planning their lives together.
Jason Rittiman and Serenity Lewis-Lockhart are the mysterious older couple that appears in the bar where Jamie works and complicates those plans.
The show has been directed by R. Sheldon Boyce, who last led the cast of "Southern Fried Funeral" for P2K. He has been assisted by Sarah Brooks and Emery Dorman as stage managers.
"Now and Then" can be seen in the VK Garage Theater this weekend and next, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
General Admission tickets are $24, and are available in advance at the Cailloux Box Office, by phone at (830) 896-9393, online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, or at the door.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. More information, including other performances coming in P2K Season 2022, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
