Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust sent the following letter to KISD parents and KISD staff:
"On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Kerrville ISD was notified that one of our volleyball coaches working Summer Athletic Camp has tested positive for COVID-19.
Based on the information that we have gathered, the coach was not symptomatic during any interactions with students and last participated in SAC on Monday, June 22, 2020.
The facility received additional cleaning and was thoroughly sanitized Monday evening; the staff member has self-quarantined since June 23, 2020. Following guidelines from TEA and the Texas Department of State Health Services it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the employee is July 6, 2020. Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your student’s health, follow the CDC Guidance and contact your primary care physician if you or your student develop symptoms.
We also ask you to immediately notify the District if you or your student develop symptoms and/or test positive for Covid-19. Kerrville ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. We hope for a speedy recovery for our staff member. If you need additional information, please contact our Athletic Director, David Jones, at 830-257-2212."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.