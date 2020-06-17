Kerrville ISD trustees and administrators discussed COVID-19 measures on June 15, plus Bond Issue construction and the first steps on the 2020-21 budget.
COVID-19 report
Supt. Dr. Mark Foust said in a virus update that the administration is leaning on Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Texas Education Agency, staff feedback from end-of-school surveys, and parent survey answers.
Foust said replies included thoughts about reopening school for 2020-21; that they got more than 720 responses from staff, and more than 1,115 from parents, by mid-June.
Asked if he got any input from the City of Kerrville, Foust said he is still meeting weekly with emergency operations leaders. “The influence and collaboration is there,” Foust said.
“Safety mitigation” includes daily screenings for staff and students before entering buildings; having a procedure for those with symptoms; and possibly requiring masks for everyone in grades 1 through 12 when students are not able to socially distance.
Other items would be more hygiene and hand-sanitizing stations; changes in the drop-off and pick-up routines (which would make the process take longer), and changes to lunch procedures, possibly assigned seats. These are all considerations, Foust said, and he expects more guidance from the state level this week.
“We have to be able to shift from traditional classes to ‘blended models,’ and be able to consider virtual options for ‘medically fragile’ students,” he said.
Foust said staff and parent surveys included an array of opinions especially on mask-wearing, but unanimously agreed it’s important to everyone to get the kids back in school.
“We are doing everything in our power to do what’s right for the staff and kids and community.”
Bond Program update
Foust reported on repairs and construction that are ongoing under the 2018 Bond Issue, saying Package 2 Renovations continue with work on roofs, HVAC, MEP and HVAC; plus “21st century flex spaces,” Tally Elementary entry and gym projects, and ECC decking renovations.
This summer, Central Office will have its windows, condensate lines and roof repaired or replaced.
Current progress was described at the Tivy Education Center in roofing and windows for the ECC, cafeteria, Special Ed, Alamo Colleges Annex, E-wing and technology center.
At elementary schools, he described roofing, HVAC and flex learning spaces under way at Daniels; and roofing HVAC, bathroom ADA renovations, flex learning spaces and fire alarms at Starkey and Nimitz. At Starkey, improvements include more windows for more light into the library.
At BT Wilson, work includes HVAC and covered walkway repairs.
At Tivy High School, work includes roofs, HVAC and flex learning spaces.
He said all this is on a timeline to be done by opening of school in August.
On the new Hal Peterson Middle School construction, Foust included Power Point photos and drone videos to illustrate the progress.
He said crews have been pouring the foundation, erecting steel, installing the roof deck, and installing windows in the electives wing.
2020-21 budget update
Foust and Assistant Supt. Jarrett Jachade presented a budget update as the administration approaches the end of this fiscal year.
Jachade said they have to recognize some new words, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act; the elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), a section of the CARES Act; and Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).
For 2019-20, KISD will get their full Foundation School Program (FSP) entitlement as earned in the first two-thirds of the school year before the closures.
The district also will receive the FSP “hold harmless funding” to mitigate the financial impact of school closure March-May.
But there won’t be any “hold harmless” adjustment for the transportation allotment, for bus transportation that wasn’t running in the closures.
Jachade expects a reduction in state aid that will roughly offset the dollars received through ESSER. They also will need to apply for ESSER funds like other grants.
CRF monies could be up to $487,500, a reimbursement for expenses March to May 20 – which excludes revised graduation plans, Jachade said. They will ask more questions about when to expect that money and a more exact amount.
The rollback rate is now the “Voter Approved Tax Rate;” tax compression will continue; and the TEA by law now calculates each district’s property value growth and Tier 1 tax rate (the “maximum compressed rate”).
Foust plans a balanced budget while meeting other goals and problem-solving; and so far, after possible adjustments, still expects a deficit of $913,000 compared to 2019-20.
KPSF report
Evelyn Nelson gave the Kerrville Public School Foundation report, saying they completed a successful and exciting year, including two major milestones. First was that donations increased to the highest amount ever for that group. They had a goal of $200,000; and raised $240,000 by early June.
She said $10,000 of that was given by KISD employees. “We’re very grateful for their involvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.