NWS SKYWARN spotter training event Feb. 9

Weather Service is invited to a NWS SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training event on Thursday evening, Feb. 9.
The program will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Old Union Church, 101 Travis St. in Kerrville.
The Basic SKYWARN Training program will cover flash-flooding, hail, tornadoes and other severe weather conditions. Plus, for those interested in helping the National Weather Service by submitting severe weather reports, that will be covered.
Conducting the event will be the NWS Weather Forecast Office for the Austin/San Antonio region which includes Kerr County. It will be open to everyone and walk-ins will be welcome.
The NWS SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program is a volunteer organization of from 350,000 to 400,000 trained severe weather spotters who help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.
Although SKYWARN spotters provide essential information for all types of hazardous weather, the focus is on reporting severe thunderstorms. In an average year, the United States experiences more than 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods and more than 1,000 tornadoes.
Since its implementation in the 1970s, SKYWARN, Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data have enabled the National Weather Service to alert the public with more timely and accurate warnings about potentially dangerous weather in their immediate areas.
