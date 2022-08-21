‘Joyful’ donation given to clinic

When the Raphael Community Free Clinic opened in 2002, one of the early volunteers was the late Julia Schlickling, a retired anesthesiologist.
She was also a member of the Be Joyful Bee Quilting group and the group decided to make Raphael Clinic an on-going project.
“We took it on as part of our mission to provide quilts to needy persons in our community,” said Betty Blackwell, a friend of Schlickling, and now spokesperson for the quilter group.
“We had 12 members and we committed to do two quilts a year for Raphael Clinic,” Blackwell said, “but later our group disbanded.”
Blackwell then took it upon herself to get the group together and get the donation going again. They began making quilts for infants up to 12-year-olds who come to the clinic.
“We now have five women who have joined the effort,” Blackwell said. “We are very production-oriented. I’m really proud of the group,” she added.
The ladies arrived Thursday with a total of 65 quilts to donate. The quilting guild in Fredericksburg donated 27 quilts and they received about 12 from other sources.
“We are grateful for the ‘Quilting Ladies’ and their generosity of time and talent,” said Albert Vasquez, executive director of Raphael Community Free Clinic. “These quilts will go to our patients and their loved ones as we learn about their needs or situation.
“The quilts are a symbol of love, compassion, and comfort that were made by this wonderful group of people. We appreciate Betty Blackwell and her friends for their quilting ministry,” Vasquez added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.