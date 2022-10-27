Early voting underway at HCYEC

Early voting began Monday Oct. 24 and Kerr County voters have until Nov. 4 to cast their early vote in several state and local races, plus the three proposed Kerr County bond proposals. Early voting is at the Hill Country Youth Event Center/Happy State Bank Expo Hall on Hwy. 27 in Kerrville, and at the Ingram ISD Administration Building, now temporary West Kerr Annex, on College Street in Ingram. Voters can also cast their vote on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.
Kerr County had more than 38,000 registered voters qualified to vote in March during the party primaries. Even with the push to register new voters by the deadline on Oct. 11, only 145 new voter registration applications were received in the Kerr County elections office, according to Nadene Alford, county elections coordinator.
Contested elections on the Nov. 8 ballot include:
• U.S. Congress District 21 race between Republican Chip Roy and Democrat Claudia Zapata;
• Texas Senate District 24 race between Republican Pete Flores and Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod;
• Texas House District 53 race between Republican incumbent Andrew Murr and Democrat Joe P. Herrera;
• Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 race between incumbent William (Bill) Ragsdale and write-in candidate Dwight Snider;
• Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District Place 4 race between incumbent “Jeeper” Ragsdale and Laurie Lowe;
• Contested school board elections in District 1 and District 2 in Comfort (both districts are both in Kendall and Kerr counties; Harper ISD has five candidates running for three seats on the board (Harper ISD includes residents in both Gillespie and Kerr counties); Medina ISD Place 4 and Place 5 (Medina ISD includes residents of both Bandera and Kerr counties).
Additionally all voters in Kerr County are being asked to approve three bond proposals totaling $27.5 million.
• Proposition A – $13.685 million relates to several projects related to the Kerr County Courthouse including security upgrades and expansion of the jury room for the Kerr County Court at Law and upgrades to Information Technology department, renovation of a county-owned building at 600 Earl Garrett and moving the tax office to that location, the building of a new West Kerr Annex on property purchased already by the county on Hwy. 39 in Ingram, and a 20,000 square foot storage facility on existing county property on Spur 100;
• Proposition B - $8.065 million for improvements to the Hill Country Youth Exhibit Center’s existing indoor show arena which was built in 1981 and currently meets none of the required safety codes. Included in the proposition are the replacement of the dirt floor with a concrete floor, new roof, fire suppression system, electrical and plumbing upgrades to meet current code, adding bathrooms, ceiling fans and a teaching kitchen and classroom for the county’s 4-H programs for youth.
• Proposition C - $5.75 million for the construction of a new Kerr County Animal Control Facility off Spur 100 on property already owned by the county. The new facility will provide additional kennels and cages, walking paths for volunteers to exercise the animals, a medical facility that will provide for treatment and also spay and neuter services, larger intake areas, the ability to separate animals as needed for health or safety reasons, adequate staff area and restrooms, and more accessibility to the public. The current property on Loop 534 can then be sold to offset part of the cost of the new facility.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8 voters will need to cast their ballot in designated precinct polling locations. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All polling locations are the same as primary elections last March except voters in Pct. 119 will cast ballots at a new location, Riverside Church of Christ at 625 Harper Rd. A list of all the voting precinct locations can be found at www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections.
