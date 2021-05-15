Preserving history

Hunter and Rebecca Schmidt of Kerrville recently bought the former home of the late Josephine “Dodo” Schreiner Parker in west Kerrville to be their “forever home” with their two children.
And Hunter Schmidt, son of local custom home builder Arthur Schmidt, has development plans for 6 of the 10 acres of property at the intersection of Harper and Jackson roads, with the Schreiner-Parker family’s historic home to remain standing on 4 acres roughly in the center.
“The home and property was listed for sale by the Schreiner family trustee group, and four previous sales had fallen through,” Schmidt said. “We learned about it because my father Arthur was a deputy at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office when Scott Schreiner Parker was the Kerr County Attorney, and they talked about it.”
Hunter Schmidt said 20 acres was originally bought from the pioneer Starkey family, and the two-story native stone “castle” was built in 1926, according to documents he has, including the original 1920s construction blueprints.
Dodo Parker was married to Clyde Parker, and continued to live in the secluded home after his passing, until her death in April 2009.
After the sale of about half of the original property for the Los Cedros development to the north, the rest of the property continued to be screened by thick cedar and other trees and brush, with the gateposts on Jackson Road the only indication there was more to see beyond that.
Schmidt said family trustees told him no one had lived in the home since Dodo Parker’s death, and neither had any local family members emptied the house since then. The Schmidts and the sellers agreed on a price, and that the house would be sold to the Schmidts as it stood, with all the contents.
After the sale was final in April, a local estate sale business helped the families inventory the furniture, clothing, kitchen and other household goods, and organize an estate sale.
“There were large family portraits hanging on the walls, of Dodo and Capt. Schreiner and others; and her silk dresses still hanging in the cedar-lined closets upstairs. There were full room-sized rugs that looked like they might be Persian, on some of the floors; and we found an old rotary phone in the downstairs hallway. There were heavy dark drapes on the windows and hung over several of the arched interior doorways,” Schmidt said. “There were twin beds on the sleeping porch. You could tell they slept out there in the summer to be cooler. Family members asked for some of the ‘period’ furniture.”
The house, called the Scott Schreiner House or sometimes “Shady Acres” in Dodo Parker’s time, is a two-story “castle” design on the outside. It has a poured concrete half-basement, four bedrooms, three and a half baths, ceilings at least 15 feet tall; and has almost 4,600 square feet inside.
Outside over the driveway is a port-cochère where they used to park and unload groceries through French doors into the house. The Schmidts can barely get their Expedition into and through it.
“When we could see what condition the house was in, it was in remarkably good condition for nobody living in it for 10 years. That includes the original 1920s terrazzo tile floors in some rooms and outside on the porch, the wood floors, the fireplaces in the first-floor livingroom and on the second floor, and almost every original window,” Schmidt said. “All around the house, the large windows are screened and designed to open for ventilation in the days before air conditioning. Those can be pulled out and re-manufactured, but we won’t do that.
“The house has central heating and air conditioning that was added later. We’ve had a few plumbing problems that were hard to fix because the house was built with cast iron water/sewer pipes,” he said. “The interior walls are 6- to 8-inch thick plaster, not drywall; and it’s hard to get to the pipes or the old wiring for the original light fixtures in all the rooms. So far, most of that still works for us.”
Rebecca said when the house was empty, and they were still living in another home here, they cleaned everything as much as possible, and considered decisions about how to use the various rooms. But first they visited their friends the Bartons who live in a like “castle” in Riverhill designed by the same architect. They got a tour and valuable advice about what to do, in what order, and, equally as important, what not to do. Her husband said they’ve followed almost all that advice.
“I’ve always wanted a fireplace in the bedroom and when we saw the upstairs fireplace (connected to the same chimney as in the livingroom), we made that ‘sitting room’ our master bedroom,” Rebecca said. “We’re going to make the former master into a guest room. And I have some ideas to change the kitchen just a little.”
The couple’s son and daughter use the other two bedrooms and share a smaller bath with a corner sink.
The couple said they have plans to remodel some parts of the master bath, including the color scheme, installing more storage, and removing the wall portion facing the sleeping porch and expanding the bathroom that direction. The rest of the porch is officially an office now.
Rebecca uses the cedar closets for her clothes now. They also found Parker’s fur closet and another one that was felt-lined, perhaps for silverware storage.
The wood and colorful tile floors in some rooms will be cleaned and polished again after painting is done, they said.
She plans to display “pretty things” in the original glass-fronted cabinets in the smaller diningroom.
She said when the house was cleared, they found a “butler’s buzzer” set into that diningroom floor, and were told Clyde Parker rang it to notify the staff when he was ready for breakfast. The Schmidts’ youngsters, ages 5 and 7, have been fascinated with that, too.
Another small room between the kitchen and large diningroom has a marble-lined wet bar and is connected to the kitchen by a “pass-through” window.
The couple had the main stairs refinished and a runner installed.
The backyard has a flagstone patio where Hunter hopes to add a firepit, plus a working pond and waterfall with waterlilies growing in it; the space the Parkers used as a tennis court that may be the location of a future swimming pool, and a greenhouse partially underground that was a sauna during the snowstorm, they said. Overall, it’s so open, that giving their children go-karts was a logical gift.
“Almost from the start, we’ve gotten calls from people who can see the house now from Harper Road, and the first thing they say is, ‘Please don’t tear the house down.’ We’re not going to do that. We bought this to be our forever home and raise our kids here. We love it and we’re staying in it,” Schmidt said.
“We will live in this house for a year before we do any major renovations. We’ve discussed the one wall to come down, and bathroom and kitchen to be modernized,” he said. And his wife added, “We’ve been ‘time-hopping’ to see it at first and even now. We’ll keep a heavy mix of new and old.”
Development plans
Schmidt is keeping four acres around the historic house for their personal use.
Where the cedar has been cleared on two acres bordering Harper Road, Schmidt is offering that for one to four single-family homes, depending on the buyer(s). And depending on the buyer(s), a stone wall might mark the boundary between the Schmidts and those new homes.
Off Jackson Road, he plans 12 to 16 single-family lots on about 4 acres, “spec-built modern farmhouse style” homes costing $350,000-450,000 each. With his prerogative as developer, he’s called that “Hunter Hill” and will be putting in a new cul-de-sac off Jackson Road.
There will be a privacy fence and tree line separating those houses from the Schmidts’ back yard.
The Schmidts both served in the U.S. Marine Corps and met while stationed in Florida. Hunter served in Afghanistan. The new street will be “Conner Court” after a friend of his who died there.
