KPD arrests suspect following stabbing in Walmart parking lot

Loud noise from a vehicle at Walmart reportedly prompted a stabbing incident in the parking lot, according to police.
Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:59 p.m. in the 1200 block of Junction Highway.
“KPD officers responded to the PRMC (Peterson Regional Medical Center) Emergency Room for a reported stabbing. At the hospital, officers spoke with the victim, a 30 year old man, and a witness, who both reported that the victim became involved in a physical altercation with a person in the Walmart parking lot after the victim was confronted about allegedly revving the engine of his car loudly,” Lamb said. “During the physical confrontation, the victim sustained lacerations to his face and head which were not life threatening. The victim stated that the person who assaulted him cut him with a knife, and was able to provide information about that suspect’s identity.”
Lamb said the officers went to the scene of the attack and to locate the suspect, who reportedly sleeps in a camper in the Walmart parking lot.
“Officers located blood and signs of a struggle consistent with the victim’s account,” Lamb said. “While officers and detectives were processing the crime scene, the suspect, identified as Charles Frank Ottesen, 55, returned to the scene and spoke with detectives.”
Subsequent to the criminal investigation, Lamb said KPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Ottensen, who maintains a general delivery address in Kerrville, was arrested and booked in the Kerr County Jail, where he is being held on a $30,000 surety bond.
The victim was treated and released from PRMC.
