Auditions for feature film set for Jan. 28

San Antonio-based filmmaker C.J. Goodwyn knows a thing or two about the Texas Hill Country: After all, he was raised in Kerrville and attended Tivy High School and Schreiner University.
That’s why he’s holding auditions for his latest full-length film project, a gritty, R-rated Sherlock Holmes adaptation called “Mare of the Night,” Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis in the annex of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts at 910 Main Street.
He said that while Hollywood often presents a lighter, more comical version of Sherlock Holmes, the original Arthur Conan Doyle stories and novels are much heavier tales.
“My film is paying tribute to the books themselves and a much darker character,” Goodwyn said.
He noted that his main film set is about 20 minutes outside of Kerrville, nestled in between Kerrville and Comfort, so it makes sense to extend the opportunity to local actors.
“There’s a lot of talent in Kerrville and the Hill Country, including Fredericksburg and Boerne,” Goodwyn said. “I don’t see a lot of film in those areas so my main goal is ultimately to have a studio in between Kerrville and Boerne and make this a home for filmmaking in the area.”
About 200 people worked on his last full-length film, “Eyes of a Roman” – available for streaming on platforms like Amazon and Tubi – of which about 25 percent were Hill Country residents.
“I’d like it to be about two-thirds this time around,” Goodwyn said. “I love to make films in the Hill Country and work with the businesses, the universities, the high schools.”
Filming will begin in April and May, with a break for the summer months due to heat. It will continue from mid-September to mid-November, he added.
Goodwyn plans to enter the finished film in multiple top-tier film festivals and travel cross-country to show it in at least 100 U.S. venues before releasing it to streaming platforms like Amazon and Peacock.
He founded his production company, TriGoodwyn Productions, approximately nine years ago, he said. About three years ago Goodwyn was able to leave his full-time job in recreation management and transition to film making full-time.
Local artists can also submit artwork for possible use in “Mare of the Night” film scenes. Their names will be included in the credits and artists can keep their artwork afterwards, he said.
For more information on auditions, or to receive a copy of sides ahead of auditions. email trigoodwynproductions@outlook.com. To learn more follow @sherlockholmesmareofthenight on Instagram or C.J. Goodwyn on TikTok.
