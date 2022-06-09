Symphony at Kerrville Folk Festival this weekend

The Symphony of the Hills will perform the wrap concert for the the 50th anniversary of the Kerrville Folk Festival on Sunday, June 12.
The Chamber Orchestra takes the stage at 10:30 p.m. under the baton of David Amram, guest conductor, at the Kennedy Outdoor Theater, Quiet Valley Ranch.
Tickets and information are available at info@kerrvillefolkfestival.org, and www.kerrvillefolkfestival.org.
Amram is a composer, conductor, and multi-instrumentalist who is considered “the Renaissance man of American music.”
A long-time supporter of the Kerrville Folk Festival, Amram has worked with musical legends from Aaron Copland and Stan Getz to Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Willie Nelson, and Arlo Guthrie.
He was composer-in-residence for the New York Philharmonic and has written scores for film and television, including “Splendor in the Grass” and “The Manchurian Candidate.”
The ensemble will perform Amram’s compositions as well as accompany several artists including the Flying A’s, Stephanie Urbina Jones and the Honky Tonk Mariachis, and Bobby Bridger, who will lead the KFF Anthem, “Heal in the Wisdom.”
For information on the Symphony of the Hills season, visit www.symphonyofthehills.org.
