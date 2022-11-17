HC Crisis Council making a difference since 1984

Since 1984 Hill Country Crisis Council has assisted survivors of family violence, sexual assault and child abuse in five counties in the area.
The agency primarily serves victims in Kerr, Kendall, Bandera and Gillespie counties, but also welcomes victims from other counties that have either no shelter or no space for additional victims in an existing shelter.
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, HCCC originally was formed to serve victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, but over the past 38 years the services have expanded as more and more victims needed crisis services. The goal of HCCC is to stop the spread of violence, sexual assault and child abuse through education, intervention and assistance.
“We have also added mental health services for women who need advocacy in the community,” HCCC program director Kim Olden said. “The numbers of women in need of mental health intervention has increased steadily in recent years.”
Olden explained that they are providing a spectrum of services by offering trauma-informed mental health services in addition to the crisis hot line, legal advocacy, helping victims develop safety plans and providing a shelter for them until they are able to move on with their lives.
Since COVID more funding has been made available for mental health services across the board. The problem facing the victims locally is the limited number of mental health providers (psychiatrists, psychologists, and licensed counselors) available to provide services.
“COVID put a magnifying glass on the mental health problems that were already there,” Olden said.
In 2009 HCCC merged with Kids Advocacy Place which had been organized 12 years earlier to provide a place for forensic interviews of child victims in alleged child sexual assault and child abuse cases, in addition to offering services to their non-offending caregivers in the five-county area, plus Kimble County. The merger strengthened both organizations and provided a better continuum of care for both adult and child abuse victims and provided better financial stability for both programs.
Today they continue to use a multi-disciplinary approach to work with area law enforcement agencies, prosecutor offices, other victim service providers and the Department of Family and Protective Services.
Funding such an extensive web of services is a constant issue for HCCC and similar agencies statewide.
“We have taken some cuts in some of the grant funding streams, but sexual assault services providers have advocates with the Texas Legislature and we actually have been getting more funding,” said HCCC executive director Brent Ives.
Ives was the program director at KAP for seven years before becoming HCCC executive director five years ago. Prior to that he worked at the K’Star children’s emergency shelter in Kerrville which serves a multi-county area.
“Funding for HCCC comes from the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, and from several of the counties and cities served by the agency, in addition to the funding from the state and local foundations and donations. We appreciate the support we have received from all these entities over the years,” Ives said.
The shelter currently has a 15-person capacity but Ives said they are in the process of renovating one office to provide another room for housing clients which will increase their capacity to 18. Last year 61 survivors (24 youth and 37 adults) were provided with 3,927 nights of safety in the shelter.
Last year there were 518 survivors of family violence or sexual assault who received services at HCCC, 1,436 calls were taken on the agency’s hot line. A total of 417 youth and adults were provided with counseling services and 80 participated in support group services. Additionally 121 women received help in applying for protective orders through the courts.
“Our long-term strategic plan has us moving from dependence on government funds and moving costs more and more to donations in the future,” Ives added.
Saturday evening, Nov. 19, HCCC will have their third “Monte Carlo Casino Night” fundraiser. The first two were pre-COVID in 2018 and 2019. The casino night event will be from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Happy State Bank/Hill Country Youth Event Center.
There will be casino games, food and open bar. Tickets are $100 per person, which includes a BBQ dinner catered by Buzzie’s BBQ and 1,000 dollars in chips. Additional chips can be purchased at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets go to www.hillcountrycrisiscouncil.com. A limited number of tickets can be purchased at the door that evening.
